Red Dead Online is now available! Details on how to get your hands on the Wild West multiplayer hit follow below via Rockstar press release:

Red Dead Online can now be purchased as a standalone game for new players who do not already own Red Dead Redemption 2. The standalone version of Red Dead Online is available from the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Rockstar Games Launcher, Epic Games Store and Steam for an introductory offer of $4.99 – which is 75% off the regular price – until February 15, 2021*. Please note that PlayStation Plus and/or Xbox Live Gold are required to play.

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of Red Dead Online are also playable on the brand-new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series hardware via backward compatibility.

Join millions of fellow players in the American West, and experience a world now packed with years’ worth of new features, gameplay and additional enhancements. Forge your own path as you battle lawmen, outlaw gangs and ferocious wild animals to build a life on the American frontier. Set up your camp, ride solo or form a posse and explore everything from the snowy mountains in the North to the swamps of the South, from remote outposts to busy farms and bustling towns.

*Additional terms apply. See participating retailers for details.

