Watch: ‘Red Dead Online’ Gears Up for Spooky Season with The Halloween Pass

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

With All Hallow’s Eve on the horizon, the world of Red Dead Online has taken a spooky turn with the brand new Dead of Night Mode, a deadly duo of new Legendary Panthers into the frontier and a Halloween Pass — available today running through November 16th — complete with a Gothic Décor theme for all Moonshine Bars with much more across the week. For those of you looking for a second coming of Red Dead Redemption‘s “Undead Nightmare” campaign mode, we’re sorry to say it doesn’t look like Red Dead Redemption 2 is going to get that kind of content anytime soon. However, there’s plenty to do in Rockstar’s online mode this Halloween season.

For even more details on The Halloween Pass and the Wheeler, Rawson and Co. Club Rewards, check out the Red Dead Online site. Here’s a sampling of the new content coming to REd Dead Online this Halloween season, followed by more details from the Rockstar Games press release:

New Dead of Night Mode: Four teams compete to score the most points by taking out The Dead, with higher point tallies causing the demise of other players, plus those who play within the next seven days will get triple payouts and a care package containing 3 Tomahawks, 10 Volatile Fire bottles and 25 Incendiary Buckshot Slugs

Four teams compete to score the most points by taking out The Dead, with higher point tallies causing the demise of other players, plus those who play within the next seven days will get containing 3 Tomahawks, 10 Volatile Fire bottles and 25 Incendiary Buckshot Slugs New Legendary Panthers sighted in local swamps: The Legendary Nightwalker Panther has been spotted at dusk south of Bolger Glade, while the albino Ghost Panther has been seen hunting deer around the Bluewater Marsh area

The Legendary Nightwalker Panther has been spotted at dusk south of Bolger Glade, while the albino Ghost Panther has been seen hunting deer around the Bluewater Marsh area New Halloween Pass: A purchasable limited time upgrade featuring 20 ranks of Rewards that include a Gothic Décor theme for a player’s Moonshine Bar, Filters for the Advanced Camera, themed clothing for players and horses, Emotes, weapon variations, camp flags, and Photo Studio backgrounds

A purchasable limited time upgrade featuring 20 ranks of Rewards that include a Gothic Décor theme for a player’s Moonshine Bar, Filters for the Advanced Camera, themed clothing for players and horses, Emotes, weapon variations, camp flags, and Photo Studio backgrounds All Fast Travel is free this week

this week New unlockable Garment Sets: Bringing the pelts of the Legendary Nightwalker Panther and Legendary albino Ghost Panther to Gus’ Store will unlock their corresponding Garment Sets for purchase

Bringing the pelts of the Legendary Nightwalker Panther and Legendary albino Ghost Panther to Gus’ Store will unlock their corresponding Garment Sets for purchase New Vitalism Studies: Naturalists can now purchase the Opossum Vitalism Studies Pamphlet at Harriet’s Shop, which, along with harvested Harrietum Officinalis, they can use to transform into an opossum

Naturalists can now purchase the Opossum Vitalism Studies Pamphlet at Harriet’s Shop, which, along with harvested Harrietum Officinalis, they can use to transform into an opossum Additional Rewards: Players that purchase the Halloween Pass will receive a Reward for a free weapon component, while purchasing a returning Halloween Mask will net them 10 Poison Throwing Knives and a Reward for a free Ability Card, plus all players who have undertaken a Role will get a Reward for 2,000 Club XP and an offer for 50% off a weapon from the Fence

Players that purchase the Halloween Pass will receive a Reward for a free weapon component, while purchasing a returning Halloween Mask will net them 10 Poison Throwing Knives and a Reward for a free Ability Card, plus all players who have undertaken a Role will get a Reward for 2,000 Club XP and an offer for 50% off a weapon from the Fence Discounts: 5 Gold Bars off the Bounty Hunter, Trader, Collector and Naturalist Roles, 10 Gold Bars off the Moonshiner Role, free Moonshine Shack relocation, 40% off all Role Items and all Wilderness Outfitters content, and 30% off all Melee Weapons

5 Gold Bars off the Bounty Hunter, Trader, Collector and Naturalist Roles, 10 Gold Bars off the Moonshiner Role, free Moonshine Shack relocation, 40% off all Role Items and all Wilderness Outfitters content, and 30% off all Melee Weapons New Prime Gaming Benefits: Players that connect to Prime Gaming will get a free Single Bandolier, plus Offers for 50% off a Double Bandolier, 50% off the Deluxe Campfire, and 30% off the Improved Bow

Players that connect to Prime Gaming will get a free Single Bandolier, plus Offers for 50% off a Double Bandolier, 50% off the Deluxe Campfire, and 30% off the Improved Bow Prime Gaming Benefits: A free Katata Coat, 6,000 Naturalist XP, a free Wilderness Camp, and 5 free Legendary Animal Pheromones for players that connect their Social Club account with Prime Gaming

The Halloween spirit is sweeping the foothills and mountains, the deserts and the swamps, the towns and cities alike. This week in Red Dead Online, hunt down two new legendary animals, pick up the all-new Halloween Pass, take on the new Dead of Night Mode and much more as All Hallow’s Eve approaches.

A pair of apex predators are said to be making their home in local swamps, eluding even the most skilled of local hunters. The spotted Nightwalker Panther blends in with its surrounding vegetation in the mist and shadows of dusk south of Bolger Glade; the albino Ghost Panther, meanwhile, has been seen hunting deer in Bluewater Marsh and the surrounding areas.

GUS’ TRAPPER STORE

Bring the Nightwalker and Ghost Pelts to Gus’ Trapper Store to sell them for a handsome amount of coin. Doing so will unlock the corresponding Garment Sets for purchase – wear them with pride as you regale your chums with exaggerated tales of bravery.

Feel the seasonal chill and hear the unsettling howls heard across the plains? Grim tidings are making their way to Red Dead Online with the very first Halloween Pass. Meanwhile, Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Club membership returns to reward all players with free seasonal gifts.

The Halloween Pass is a purchasable, limited-time upgrade stacked with macabre rewards across 20 ranks, available today running through November 16th. The Halloween Pass includes:

The skeletal Zavala Machete

The petrifying Flayed Bison and colorful Painted Ram Horse Masks

Three Halloween-themed emotes: Frighten, Scared and The Ripper

Spooky Photo Studio Backgrounds like the Cemetery and Abandoned Mansion Backgrounds

Post-Apocalyptic and Predator filters for the Advanced Camera

A Gothic Décor Theme for your Moonshine Bar

The Gallows Blindfold

New Camp flags and more

Even more rewards are available for all players – such as the Phantom Buck Horse Mask and the Noir Advanced Camera filter – via free and automatic membership to the Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Club.

All Halloween Pass Rewards up to your current Pass Rank carry over and unlock instantly once you purchase the Halloween Pass through the Wheeler, Rawson & Co. catalogue or via your Progress menu. Everything you unlock during the Halloween Pass season – from today until November 16th – is yours to keep after the Halloween Pass expires.

Purchasing the Halloween Pass this week will land you a Reward for a free weapon component of your choice. Encounter Madam Nazar this week and you’ll notice that all of the Halloween Masks are back, albeit for a limited time only – snag one and you’ll get 10 Poison Throwing Knives and a Reward for a free Ability Card of your choice. All players who have undertaken a Role will receive a Reward for 2,000 Club XP and an offer for 50% off a weapon from the Fence.

NEW DEAD OF NIGHT MODE

Brand new mode Dead of Night pits four teams in a gruesome fight for survival – against each other and The Dead. Points are scored for taking out The Dead, with higher point tally for causing the demise of your rival players.

Find and steal a Night Stalker mask to take on supernatural abilities and the competitive edge. Complete a Round of Dead of Night anytime over the next seven days to earn triple the usual payout and a care package consisting of 3 Tomahawks, 10 Volatile Fire bottles and 25 Incendiary Buckshot Slugs.

VITALISM STUDIES

Harvest Harrietum Officinalis and purchase the Opossum Vitalism Studies Pamphlet to complete a transformational journey of a wholly different stripe. Plus, explore this week with free Fast Travel through October 26th.

HALLOWEEN DISCOUNTS

There’s also a range of discounts on offer in the stores and shops across the territories, including:

5 Gold Bars off the Bounty Hunter, Trader, Collector and Naturalist Roles

10 Gold Bars off the Moonshiner Role

Free relocation of your Moonshine Shack

40% off all Role Items

40% off all Wilderness Outfitters content

30% off all Melee Weapons

PRIME GAMING

Red Dead Online players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account to Prime Gaming will receive Rewards for:

5 Free Legendary Animal Pheromones

6,000 Naturalist XP

A Reward for a free Wilderness Camp

A free Katata Coat crafted from the Legendary Katata Elk hide.

In addition, players who connect to Prime Gaming before November 16th will receive a Reward for a free Single Bandolier, plus Offers for 50% off a Double Bandolier, 50% off the Deluxe Campfire, and 30% off the Improved Bow.