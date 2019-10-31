‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ PC Launch Trailer Takes Arthur Morgan Out of the West

0

The official Red Dead Redemption 2 PC launch trailer is now here! It showcases the all-new graphical and technical enhancements on display in the PC version, as Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang desperately try to outrun the law. Perhaps surprisingly, though not to anyone who’s played the full game of the last year, the trailer focuses on a specific setting that you might not expect. After being hounded off the mainland, Arthur and the gang find themselves caught in a local conflict on the shores of a remote Caribbean island, disoriented and yearning to find a path back to their hidden fortune – and the dreams of a better future promised by their charming and increasingly erratic leader, Dutch van der Linde.

There’s not much time left to pre-purchase Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC direct from Rockstar Games and receive exclusive bonuses including a free Rockstar Games PC title, extras for Story Mode like the War Horse, the Outlaw Survival Kit and the Le Trésor des Morts Treasure Map, 50 Gold Bars for Red Dead Online, and discounts on Special and Ultimate Edition upgrades. Pre-purchasers can now pre-load the game in preparation for launch on November 5th.

Watch the PC launch trailer for Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC below:

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC is also available to pre-order at the Epic Games store, Greenman Gaming, the Humble Store, GameStop and additional digital retailers with a pre-order bonus of 25 Gold Bars for Red Dead Online. Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC will also be available to purchase on Steam this December.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is currently available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One systems and will also be available this November as a launch title for Google Stadia.