‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Makes Its Way to PC at Long Last

0

After nearly a year, Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming to PC. On November 5th, Rockstar Games is giving PC players a chance to experience the incredible journey, with special bonuses available to those who pre-purchase through their Rockstar Games Launcher starting October 9th. Be sure to check back with us on that date for the first screenshots, system specifications and additional details; the first batch of info follows below:

The first game in the Red Dead Redemption series to be featured on the PC platform, Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC features a range of graphical and technical enhancements for increased immersion along with new Bounty Hunting Missions, Gang Hideouts, Weapons and more.

Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC also includes free access to the shared living world of Red Dead Online featuring all previously released improvements and the latest content updates for the complete online experience including Frontier Pursuits and the specialist Roles of Bounty Hunter, Trader and Collector for players to progress through and earn unique rewards.

Pre-purchases for Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC begin at 11AM ET on October 9th exclusively on the Rockstar Games Launcher through October 22nd, with a limited time offer during this period of two free Rockstar Games PC titles from the following:

Grand Theft Auto III

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Bully: Scholarship Edition

L.A. Noire: The Complete Edition

Max Payne 3: The Complete Edition

Pre-purchases made on the Rockstar Games Launcher also include free upgrades to the Premium Editions of Red Dead Redemption 2, with both the Special Edition and Ultimate Edition discounted by $20 each.

If you haven’t already downloaded the Rockstar Games Launcher, be sure to do so by Tuesday October 8th to get Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas for free. Further pre-purchase bonuses for RDR2 via the Rockstar Games Launcher include:

Outlaw Survival Kit for Story Mode

War Horse for Story Mode

Treasure Map for Story Mode

Cash Bonus for Story Mode

50 Gold Bars for Red Dead Online

Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC will also be available to pre-order at the Epic Games store, Greenman Gaming, the Humble Store, GameStop and additional digital retailers starting October 23rd with a pre-order bonus of 25 Gold Bars for Red Dead Online. Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC will also be available to purchase on Steam this December.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is currently available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One systems and will also be available this November as a launch title for Google Stadia.