Video game adaptations are all the rage, and there is none so awaited as the popular game Red Dead Redemption. The Western has long been on the back burner to get the live-action treatment, but in an interview with The Ankler, Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser implied the changing industry is promising. Considerations for adapting the game had never been serious in the past. And the reason? Artistic integrity.

Houser explained to the outlet that film executives had approached him for adaptation rights, but these meetings were less than promising. Executives are always on the hunt for the next best thing, but that doesn’t necessarily protect that IP.

"And we'd be like, no," Houser said when executives pitched their take on a potential film.

“What you've described is you making a movie and us having no control and taking a huge risk that we're going to end up paying for with something that belongs to us. They thought we’d be blinded by the lights and that just wasn't the case. We had what we considered to be multi-billion-dollar IP, and the economics never made sense."

In this case, Rockstar Games is an outlier. There is no actual number for how many failed video game adaptations there are out there. But that doesn’t mean Red Dead Redemption is dead in the water, either. “In those days, the perception was that games made poor-quality movies,” Houser said. “It's a different time now.” These comments are an obvious reference to the prestige television wonderland that video game adaptations have become.

Why 'Red Dead Redemption' Now?

Close

At first, it seemed as though The Last of Us was a miracle. Neil Druckmann’s post-apocalyptic world already had the benefit of being hailed as one of the best games ever made. With no side quests of any kind, players are on a single track, which allows Druckmann to weave some of the most heartwrenching storytelling, all in game form. Craig Mazin did an admirable job of adapting to the screen and even improving upon it. This team-up seemed to be a fantastical unicorn that could never be replicated again.

And then Fallout happened. Amazon Prime followed up Max’s impressive series with the Jonathan Nolan-run adaptation of the gaming classic. This time, there was no carefully laid out road map. Nolan went off book with original characters set in California. And somehow, lightning struck twice. The link connecting these two ventures is passion. Both Mazin and Nolan were huge fans of their respective games, and that may in fact be the secret sauce. No more adapting things that writers seem to have general ire for. To truly succeed, Red Dead Redemption needs a creative team that matches Houser’s passion. As trends continue, it looks like there is no better time than the present to bring Red Dead Redemption to life.