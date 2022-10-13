The prison hallway door closes behind Will Graham (Edward Norton), and he begins the daunting walk down the exposed brick basement hallway of the Baltimore State Hospital for the Criminally Insane, you can start to feel the hair on the back of your neck stand up and your gut begin to wrench. Flashbacks to a young Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) making the same walk twelve years prior in The Silence of the Lambs start swirling as she is tasked with seeking the advice of Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins). Seeing the former forensic psychologist turned flesh-hungry, serial killer in his familiar glass-sealed cell sporting his patented dark-blue jumpsuit is enough to make your skin crawl. In Red Dragon, we find ourselves back where we started with another FBI agent (Norton) seeking the terrifying Lecter's help on another case. The film is a prequel to the 1991 blockbuster that redefined how we view the psychopathy of serial killers and launched a country's fascination with the brilliantly deranged murderer.

What Is 'Red Dragon' About?

Image Via Universal Pictures

Set in the early eighties, Brett Ratner's Red Dragon is a remake of the 1986 Michael Mann film, Manhunter, and focuses on the hunt for Lecter's protégé and, "most avid fan" Francis Dolarhyde (Ralph Fiennes), who is on the loose in the southeast having methodically slaughtered two families in Atlanta and Birmingham. As Norton reaches the last cell on the left, cinematographer Dante Spinotti frames the fastidious Lecter as he turns to reveal the cold blue eyes and wry smile that has haunted us for over thirty years. We had seen serial killers depicted on screen well before Lecter in 80s slasher films like Friday the 13th, Halloween and Nightmare on Elm Street, but more polished, intelligent serial killers hadn't really been explored prior to the introduction of Hannibal the Cannibal. Even the source material for Red Dragon, Manhunter, could be viewed as a primer in how to create a compelling serial killer. But there was something about Hannibal Lecter that stayed with us and continues to fuel an obsession with minds of psychopathic killers and the warped thought process needed to execute such hideous crimes.

With Hannibal, Anthony Hopkins' Take on a Serial Killer Is Unique

Anthony Hopkins' take on the serial killer was unique, and a character portrayal unlike anything we had ever seen before on film. He operated with an elegance. His taste for human flesh was eerily refined and classy. Including a taste for liver, a side of fava beans, and a nice Chianti, his modus operandi had a twisted grace to it that at times made you forget that he was a cold-blooded killer. The juxtaposition of the sophisticated, well-read manner in which he carries himself set against the squalid nature of his cramped confines makes his presence even more impactful. He even insists on a nice linen tablecloth and candlelight as he uses fine silverware to eat his meal that he has negotiated in exchange for information on Red Dragon's Dolarhyde. The discerning but demented Lecter comments on agent Graham's aftershave similar to the way he noticed agent Starling's perfume in The Silence of the Lambs. All of these affectations provide an unforgettable physical manifestation of the gruesome killer, but it's the layers beneath his sophisticated manner that make him both diabolical and delicious on screen.

Behind the pale, piercing eyes of the serial killer you can see an evil mind at work, plotting, always observing and scheming. Throughout his quid pro quo sessions with Graham, there is a fundamental animosity and hatred that ebbs and flows from his face knowing that his circumstance is a result of Graham bettering him intellectually, and it's eating away at him. The fact that a simple FBI agent could somehow have mentally outmaneuvered the brilliantly calculated cannibal has left Lecter with an anger that he can't completely reconcile. And though you might not notice it from his calm and collected outward appearance, inside a wildfire rages because he is in that cell, cut off from such inferior people like Graham and even his admirer and apprentice Francis Dolarhyde. It's a fascinating character study and one that Graham uses to his advantage in chasing down his killer.

Graham Uses Flattery to His Advantage

Image via Universal Pictures

Every narcissist loves flattery, and Graham uses that to his advantage as he begins to barter with Lecter. By appealing to the madman's pride, Graham has the specific, calculated intent of getting useful information in return, The kind of information that only resides within the mind of a psychopath. And as time is of the essence, he must also play an up-tempo battle of wits, one that makes the film execute as such a brisk pace. The psychological chess match between Agent Clarice Starling's and Lecter in her search for Buffalo Bill in Silence of the Lambs is also at work in Red Dragon as each move Lecter makes is intended to test Graham's resolve and to see which buttons he can push to get a rise out of his nemesis. The best weapon Lecter has at his disposal is time. He's got plenty of it, but Graham has precious little as Dolarhyde is preparing his next step in "transforming" into the dragon; a twisted byproduct of abused and broken mind.

You could very well argue that the chess game is rigged. After all, Lecter is operating in solitary confinement from a basement prison cell while Graham has the entire FBI and its resources at his disposal. Perhaps it is a testament to killer's brilliance that he is able to go tit-for-tat with the entire bureau using what little he has in his Spartan jail cell. His resourcefulness is just another ingredient that goes into making him so interesting for the viewer. It makes it necessary to give his adversaries a sizable head start in what is otherwise a lopsided mental marathon. The fact that Graham ultimately gets the better of him again is really irrelevant because like any good serial killer, he learned from his mistakes and got his sweet revenge in Silence of the Lambs (which picks up at the very end of Red Dragon).

Red Dragon is no Silence of the Lambs, but it is worthy call back to a character that laid the groundwork for a new outlook on the genre. Films like Se7en use elements of Lecter in its take on serial killer "John Doe." Patrick Bateman in American Psycho and his voracious bloodlust can, at least in part, be traced back to Lecter as well. Even 1999's Bone Collector did its best to simulate the serial killer. While these films are well-executed and worthy on their own merit, there's nobody that did it like the original. And while imitation is the sincerest form of flattery (which Lecter would no doubt appreciate) Anthony Hopkins' turns in the Hannibal franchise remain the gold standard by which all other psychological serial killers are judged.