Content warning: This article contains discussion of sexual violence.The politics of Wes Craven’s political thriller Red Eye don’t exactly jump off the screen. In fact they seem to have minimal effect on the film. In a shrewd bit of casting, Craven employed Rachel McAdams — still toweling off from her torrential success as Allie Hamilton in The Notebook — to play Lisa Reisert, a hardened hotel administrator caught in Cillian Murphy’s shady schemes. Murphy plays Jackson Rippner, an operative paid handsomely to perform high-leverage political violence — coups, assassinations, all the good stuff. Rippner stalks Lisa onto her red-eye flight back to Miami, where he threatens to kill her father (Brian Cox) unless she moves the Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security (who is about to be a guest in her towering beachfront hotel) to a room with a clear shot for his vaguely Russian torpedo-strapped snipers.

With all of that political machinery pushing the plot, it remains unclear if a political thriller can ever truly find itself devoid of politics. If the personal is political, which it is, then there’s no such thing as an apolitical film. Politics come part and parcel with every creative work, with anything that one might make or consume. The archetype, then, of a political thriller is fraught. Every thriller is a political thriller in a sense, as is every drama, comedy, horror, or rom-com. Film scholar Ian Scott, in his book American Politics in Hollywood Film, once distinguished between “movies that offer politics with a capital rather than a small ‘p’.” If the “capital-P” political thriller is to maintain a distinct shape, the genre has to embody a specific political style — a certain type of violent exchange between protagonist and antagonist that affects politicians, or at least a particular populace. So, did Craven, Murphy, and McAdams pull it off? Or does Red Eye fall among a litany of political thrillers that, ultimately, care more about politics than they let on?

Like 'Red Eye,' '80s Movies 'Blow Out' and 'Top Gun' Are Vague About Politics

There’s a long list of political thrillers that don’t bother to engage the specificities of American partisanship. '80s movies like Brian De Palma’s Blow Out, or even Tony Scott's Top Gun, exploit national and international politics to motivate their characters toward extraordinary activity. Blow Out begins with the assassination of a leading Presidential candidate, but viewers learn nothing about what that candidate stood for, which means they have no idea why he was murdered in the first place. For De Palma, it didn’t really matter. The crucial bit was that someone died and that the killer was covering up the truth. The joy of watching Blow Out is spinning around with De Palma’s virtuosic camera as John Travolta and Nancy Allen connect the dots.

The focus of the film is on the fact that "something" is being unraveled, even though the nature of the conspiracy is often kept vague to an alarming degree. De Palma is often compared to directors like Alfred Hitchcock because the stories that he crafts are inherently timeless; while the details of the Ronald Reagan era of politics may be lost on younger viewers watching Blow Out many years later, they can still get caught up in the directorial athletics that makes the film so electrifying. It is for this exact reason that Hitchcock classics like Rear Window, Vertigo, Psycho, and North by Northwest are so compelling for the decades since their initial release.

The same can be said for Top Gun (and Top Gun: Maverick), which famously eschews details of international warfare by never revealing the identity of “the enemy.” Like in Red Eye, contextual clues (such as the constant reference to “Migs”) point to a stereotypical Russian or Russian-allied antagonist, but director Tony Scott never actually tells the audience, in part because the Navy forbade it. Partisan specificity simply wasn’t important to viewers. Blow Out and Top Gun are amongst the most beloved movies of their generation, both considered upper-echelon projects by their all-timer auteurs. The political context of these films is more of just a means of introducing a hero's journey story that audiences can find compelling, regardless of which side of the political aisle they stand on. In many ways, Tom Cruise's Pete Mitchell is the ideal American hero because the viewer only identifies him for his acts of kindness and bravery, and not for any specific political rhetoric that may be more divisive.

Ironically, many of the most outwardly political films of the 1980s were genre films in which the filmmakers were able to draw parallels to ongoing issues, rather than trying to conflate them with the narrative. Robocop takes place in a futuristic version of Detroit where robotic technology has become significantly advanced. Still, Paul Verhoeven inserted a significant amount of satire pointing to the evils of capitalism, and how corporate greed was more ruthless than any of the low-level gangsters that Alex Murphy (Frank Weller) dealt with. Similarly, John Carpenter drew parallels to the Cold War tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union in The Thing, as the concept of men of different backgrounds forced to stay together in a confined environment felt particularly scary for those who had come to distrust their neighbors. Audiences looking for pure escapism from these films may have looked past these themes on their initial viewing, but the more radical concepts that both Verhoeven and Carpenter inserted into their narratives have had a profound effect on the audience, particularly since both Robocop and The Thing are now cited as all-time classics.

'Red Eye' Doesn't Directly Reference 9/11 Because It Doesn't Have To

Red Eye’s political backdrop functions not only as a plot device but as an aura. True events that have already bled into the cultural consciousness become baggage that audiences project onto the screen — a collective attitude that renders viewers either more or less likely to respond to the events of a film. For example, De Palma understood that the 1969 death of Mary Jo Kopechne at Chappaquiddick would provide that underlying attitude for viewers witnessing Blow Out’s car-off-a-bridge murder. Meanwhile, the JFK assassination and Watergate scandal compounded the effect by contributing to an atmosphere of anti-government conspiracy.

Likewise, Wes Craven was perhaps the first to take advantage of Americans’ post-9/11 paranoia, transforming a short plane ride into a setting of automatic tension. At one point, just before Lisa learns of Jackson’s true intentions, she asks him whether he plans to hijack the plane. The inquiry would hardly have occurred to her before the events of 9/11. Those who weren't alive during the tragic events may not have remembered how radically airport security changed in the wake of these attacks. Craven makes a subtle choice that suggests that the world is still not recovered and that Red Eye takes place in a universe where the nation's worst fears of urban terrorism have already been realized.

It’s never clear why Rippner’s clients want to kill Homeland Deputy Secretary Charles Keefe (Jack Scalia) and, more implausibly, his entire family. Craven gifts the audience with one short scene of Keefe speaking to the media. The clip reveals a hawkish, controversial bureaucrat who a news anchor says “sent shockwaves through the department” with his ambivalent stance on diplomacy. He’s clearly a saber-rattler, maybe even a warmonger, but it’s not clear why, or whom his influence harms. The brilliance is that the audience can take their own knowledge of the state of the world's wars as a means of context; they are left as clueless about what he actually stands for as Lisa is. This also ensures that the viewers are more connected with Lisa, who wasn't expecting to have a deep conversation about national security when she boarded the flight. When the stakes begin to escalate, Lisa's first thought is how she will protect both herself and her family; any concerns about the state of Homeland's policies are temporarily left aside.

'Red Eye' Tackles Misogyny and Trauma

Image via DreamWorks

Red Eye is way more interested in gender politics than it is in partisan bickering or international espionage. Rippner’s misogyny seeps out of him like the grease flattening his floppy middle parting. When Lisa reacts to his threats with fear and tears — as just about any reasonable human would — he goads her, demanding she resist her female, emotional instincts, and reason with cold, hard, male rationality. When she tries to get out of his request, he attacks her, knocking her out with a headbutt before slamming her against a wall in the plane’s bathroom. Although Craven uses some clever tricks to show how Rippner is able to conceal this attack, the implication is clear; there are various instances of violence against women being committed in plain sight, and many people may be self-centered enough to ignore them entirely.

Rippner’s sexism, alongside his willingness to manipulate Lisa for his own gain, sets up what the movie ultimately becomes: a Tarantino-esque revenge story. Two years prior, Lisa survived a sexual assault that left her with a deep star across her chest. Just before stabbing Rippner in the throat with a pen, she summarizes the memory for him and divulges her ultimate motivation: stopping anyone who intends to attack and manipulate her that way again. From that moment on, McAdams delivers a high-octane action performance that, in the immediate aftermath of The Notebook, few would have expected she had in her arsenal. Lisa sprints down the terminal concourse in high heels, a joke that Craven returns to when one of those heels ends up lodged in Rippner’s thigh. Then she runs an assassin over with her car, beats the crap out of Rippner with her old field hockey stick, and finally shoots him in the gut with the dead assassin’s pistol. Although it's a rather significant work of character development, Lisa never turns into a full-on action star like Linda Hamilton's Sarah Connor from Terminator 2: Judgment Day; she is still a relatively normal character in which viewers can see themselves. This makes her survival instincts and ability to move past personal trauma even more inspiring as a result.

It's not that Craven is saying anything novel with his treatment of misogyny in Red Eye. Rather, he's saying that sexism and America’s rape culture are the most visceral motivators for the story’s protagonist, not the national and international implications of Keefe’s assassination. Lisa is clearly an equipped character who shouldn't have to deal with these sorts of "life or death" decisions when she is just trying to do her job; considering that she has already suffered enough at the hands of violent men, she can be forgiven for looking past any of the more overt debates about international policy that Rippner brings up as he torments and abuses her to an alarming degree. To that end, the political bits of this particular political thriller are more setting than plot and they are used to make a statement. Does that render the film apolitical? Perhaps not, but Red Eye is undoubtedly an exemplar of a specific brand of political thriller — the ones that don’t actually care what happens in global politics at all.

Red Eye A woman is kidnapped by a stranger on a routine flight. Threatened by the potential murder of her father, she is pulled into a plot to assist her captor in a political assassination. Release Date August 19, 2005 Director Wes Craven Cast Rachel McAdams , Cillian Murphy , Brian Cox , Jayma Mays , Laura Johnson , Max Kasch Runtime 85 Minutes Main Genre Thriller Writers Carl Ellsworth , Dan Foos Expand

