Content warning: This article contains discussion of sexual violence.The politics of Wes Craven’s political thriller Red Eye don’t exactly jump off the screen. Really, they seem to have minimal effect on the film at all. In a shrewd bit of casting, Craven employed Rachel McAdams — still toweling off from her torrential glow-up as Allie Hamilton in The Notebook — to play Lisa Reisert, a calloused hotel administrator caught in Cillian Murphy’s shady schemes. Murphy plays Jackson Rippner, an operative paid handsomely to perform high-leverage political violence —coups, assassinations, all the good stuff. Rippner stalks Lisa onto her red eye flight back to Miami, where he threatens to kill her father (Brian Cox, yes, that one) unless she moves the Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security, who is about to be a guest in her towering beachfront hotel, to a room with a clear shot for his vaguely Russian torpedo-strapped snipers.

With all of that political machinery pushing the plot, it remains unclear if a political thriller can ever truly find itself devoid of politics. If the personal is political, which it is, then there’s no such thing as an apolitical film. Politics come part and parcel with every creative work, with anything that one might make or consume. The archetype, then, of a political thriller is fraught. Every thriller is a political thriller in a sense, as is every drama, comedy, horror, or rom-com. Film scholar Ian Scott, in his book

American Politics in Hollywood Film, once distinguished between “movies that offer politics with a capital rather than a small ‘p’.” If the “capital-P” political thriller is to maintain a distinct shape, the genre has to embody a specific political style, a certain type of violent exchange between protagonist and antagonist that affects politicians, or at least a particular populace.

So, did Craven and McAdams pull it off? Or does Red Eye fall among a litany of political thrillers that, ultimately, care more about politics than they let on?

RELATED: How 'Red Eye' Showed the Flexibility of Wes Craven

In the Movies, Partisan Politics Don’t Always Matter

Image Via DreamWorks Pictures

There’s a long list of political thrillers that don’t bother to engage the specificities of American partisanship. ‘80s movies like Brian De Palma’s Blow Out, or even Top Gun, exploit national and international politics to motivate their characters toward extraordinary activity. Blow Out begins with the assassination of a leading Presidential candidate, but viewers learn nothing about what that candidate stood for, which means they have no idea why he gets murdered in the first place. For De Palma, it didn’t really matter. The crucial bit was that someone died and that the killer was covering up the truth. The joy of watching Blow Out is spinning around with De Palma’s virtuosic camera as John Travolta and Nancy Allen connect the dots. The same can be said for Top Gun (and Maverick), which famously eschews details of international warfare by never revealing the identity of “the enemy.” Like in Red Eye, contextual clues (such as the constant reference to “Migs”) point to a stereotypical Russian or Russian-allied antagonist, but director Tony Scott never actually tells the audience, in part because the Navy forbade it. Partisan specificity simply wasn’t important to viewers. Blow Out and Top Gun are amongst the most beloved movies of their generation, both considered upper-echelon projects by their all-timer auteurs.

'Red Eye' Doesn't Directly Reference 9/11 — But It Doesn't Have To

Red Eye’s political backdrop functions not only as a plot device but as an aura. True events that have already bled into the cultural consciousness become baggage that audiences project to the screen — a collective attitude that renders viewers either more or less likely to respond to the events of a film. De Palma understood that the 1969 death of Mary Jo Kopechne at Chappaquiddick would provide that underlying attitude for viewers witnessing Blow Out’s car-off-a-bridge murder. Meanwhile, the JFK assassination and Watergate scandal compounded the effect by contributing to an atmosphere of anti-government conspiracy. Likewise, Wes Craven was perhaps the first to take advantage of Americans’ post-9/11 paranoia, transforming a short plane ride into a setting of automatic tension. At one point, just before Lisa learns of Jackson’s true intentions, she asks him whether he plans to hijack the plane. The inquiry would hardly have occurred to her before the events of 9/11.

It’s never clear why Rippner’s clients want to kill Homeland Deputy Secretary Charles Keefe (Jack Scalia) and, more implausibly, his entire family. Craven gifts the audience with one short scene of Keefe speaking to the media. The clip reveals a hawkish, controversial bureaucrat who a news anchor says “sent shockwaves through the department” with his ambivalent stance on diplomacy. He’s clearly a saber-rattler, maybe even a warmonger, but it’s not clear why, or whom his influence harms.

'Red Eye’s Actual Politics Are Deeply Personal

Craven’s film is way more interested in gender politics than it is in partisan bickering or international espionage. Rippner’s misogyny seeps out of him like the grease flattening his floppy middle parting. When Lisa reacts to his threats with fear and tears — as just about any reasonable human would — he goads her, chiding her to resist her female, emotional instincts, and reason with cold, hard, male rationality. When she tries to get out of his request, he attacks her, knocking her out with a headbutt before slamming her against a wall in the plane’s bathroom.

Rippner’s sexism, alongside his willingness to manipulate Lisa for his own gain, sets up what the movie ultimately becomes: a Tarantino-esque revenge story. Two years prior, Lisa survived a sexual assault that left her with a deep star across her chest. Just before stabbing Rippner in the throat with a pen, she summarizes the memory for him and divulges her ultimate motivation: stopping anyone who intends to attack and manipulate her that way again. From that moment on, McAdams delivers a high-octane action performance that, in the immediate aftermath of The Notebook, few would have expected she had in her arsenal. Lisa sprints down the terminal concourse in high heels, a joke that Craven returns to when one of those heels ends up lodged in Rippner’s thigh. Then she runs an assassin over with her car, beats the shit out of Rippner with her old field hockey stick, and finally shoots him in the gut with the dead assassin’s pistol.

It's not that Craven is saying anything novel with his treatment of misogyny. Rather, it’s that sexism and America’s rape culture are the most visceral motivators for the story’s protagonist, not the national and international implications of Keefe’s assassination. To that end, the political bits of this particular political thriller are more setting than plot. Does that render the film apolitical? Perhaps not, but Red Eye is undoubtedly an exemplar of a specific brand of political thriller — the ones that don’t actually care what happens in global politics at all.