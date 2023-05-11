Content warning: This article contains discussion of sexual violence.The politics of Wes Craven’s political thriller Red Eye don’t exactly jump off the screen. In fact they seem to have minimal effect on the film. In a shrewd bit of casting, Craven employed Rachel McAdams — still toweling off from her torrential success as Allie Hamilton in The Notebook — to play Lisa Reisert, a hardened hotel administrator caught in Cillian Murphy’s shady schemes. Murphy plays Jackson Rippner, an operative paid handsomely to perform high-leverage political violence — coups, assassinations, all the good stuff. Rippner stalks Lisa onto her red-eye flight back to Miami, where he threatens to kill her father (Brian Cox) unless she moves the Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security (who is about to be a guest in her towering beachfront hotel) to a room with a clear shot for his vaguely Russian torpedo-strapped snipers.

With all of that political machinery pushing the plot, it remains unclear if a political thriller can ever truly find itself devoid of politics. If the personal is political, which it is, then there’s no such thing as an apolitical film. Politics come part and parcel with every creative work, with anything that one might make or consume. The archetype, then, of a political thriller is fraught. Every thriller is a political thriller in a sense, as is every drama, comedy, horror, or rom-com. Film scholar Ian Scott, in his book American Politics in Hollywood Film, once distinguished between “movies that offer politics with a capital rather than a small ‘p’.” If the “capital-P” political thriller is to maintain a distinct shape, the genre has to embody a specific political style — a certain type of violent exchange between protagonist and antagonist that affects politicians, or at least a particular populace. So, did Craven, Murphy, and McAdams pull it off? Or does Red Eye fall among a litany of political thrillers that, ultimately, care more about politics than they let on?

'Red Eye' Showed a Different Side of Wes Craven