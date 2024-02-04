The Big Picture Cillian Murphy's performance in Red Lights showcases his ability to carry a movie and deliver a mesmerizing and emotionally vulnerable portrayal.

Robert De Niro excels in his role as a charming yet menacing villain, showcasing his talent for emitting both charisma and hostility.

While Red Lights has pacing issues and a disappointing third act, the film is still worth watching due to the standout performances of Murphy and De Niro.

As we were all expecting, Cillian Murphy has received a long-overdue Academy Award nomination for his acting. Murphy has spent years playing protagonists in humble (but still mesmerizing) European films such as The Wind That Shakes The Barley, and has been (mostly) limited to supporting roles when it comes to bigger projects — besides iconic starring roles in Peaky Blinders and two projects with Danny Boyle, of course. After two decades of this, Murphy is finally receiving his flowers for his magnificent portrayal of the titular Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's historical epic. Murphy completely carries this big-budget Hollywood extravaganza on his shoulders, barely getting time away from the screen throughout the film's three-hour runtime while delivering a mesmerizing, emotionally vulnerable, and intelligent performance as the father of the atomic bomb.

In contrast to Murphy's long overdue nomination, one of 2023's favorite candidates for the neighboring "Best Supporting Actor" category is one of the Oscar's most beloved, recurring nominees: Robert De Niro, with his terrifying portrayal of historical figure (and devil in disguise) William Hale in Killers Of The Flower Moon, marking the actor's third nomination for Best Supporting Actor and his 9th Oscar nomination overall. Two acting legends — one Hollywood veteran who couldn't be a bigger icon if he tried, and the other, an experimental indie performer who slowly broke into the big leagues after decades of hard work. Despite the contrast, this actually won't be the first time these actors share the spotlight. Robert De Niro and Cillian Murphy have starred opposite each other, playing enemies in a forgotten title from 2012: Red Lights, a psychological thriller written and directed by Rodrigo Cortés.

What Is 'Red Lights' About?

Red Lights follows Margaret (Sigourney Weaver) and Tom (Murphy), two university professors who perform paranormal investigations and provide lectures on their findings. Red Lights starts on a different foot from other paranormal investigation films by establishing the skepticism of its main characters. They look for the titular "red lights" in paranormal activity, signs of trickery used to fake supernatural phenomena. In the film's opening, Tom and Margaret visit a home to investigate a supposed haunting. The audience is led to believe that they're in for a spooky, house-haunting horror, with loud jump scares, a creepy séance, and possessed furniture flying around, only for the film to cut to Margaret and Tom giving a lecture the next day, sharing their investigation and disproving everything they saw as trickery that the pseudo-psychic used to manipulate the family in question. It makes for a great set-up, setting audience expectations for a mature, realistic twist on the "unmasking the ghouls" format of Scooby-Doo.

Simon Silver (De Niro), a legendary TV psychic and medium, disappeared from the spotlight after one of his shows ended in a mysterious tragedy. Now, Silver has returned from retirement and is doing rounds on the nation's talk shows to generate as much hype as possible for his upcoming revival tour. Silver plans to charge hundreds of dollars for the sick and the desperate to come and "connect" with the other side through him, finding cures for their diseases and closure for their grief by communicating with lost loved ones. Margaret had already tried to expose Silver's scam before but failed in the face of his mysterious power, and so, along with her trusted partner Tom and assistant Sally (Elizabeth Olsen), this myth-busting team will try to uncover the "red lights" that Silver uses to put on his act, exposing him as a fraud before he cons more desperate people.

Margaret, Tom, and Sally find themselves spiraling down a dark hole of lies, manipulation, and violence, as they realize that Silver could be far more dangerous than a simple TV medium. As the cat-and-mouse battle of wits deepens, it becomes clear that Silver will go to extreme lengths to protect his legacy and profits. Tom will begin to doubt himself, his beliefs, and all his collected evidence that disproves the existence of paranormal abilities, as he starts to be driven mad by the mind games that Silver and his team of associates seem to be playing. Is Silver a violent gangster using intimidation and violence to keep his glorified extorsion gig hidden in plain sight? Or could he actually possess supernatural powers and is torturing Tom for having ever doubted him in the first place?

'Red Lights' Is A Mostly Decent Thriller With Pacing Issues And A Disappointing Third Act

At this point, a fair warning: Red Lights loses all its charm, mystery, and intrigue by the third act in one of the most confusing shifts in tonal gear you can find. The first two acts are great, despite having some pacing issues. Seeing a team of paranormal debunkers go after con artists on covert operations in collaboration with law enforcement is what makes the film so interesting and unique at first. This is exemplified perfectly in a sequence where Margaret and Tom hide in a theater, along with police officers, to uncover the tricks a medium is using to know his audience's names, griefs, and ailments.

Sure, some scenes feel too long while others are too rushed (Tom's coupling with Elizabeth Olsen's character comes out of nowhere), but it's still an interesting, brain-teasing thriller in the vein of Now You See Me or The Prestige... at first. Sadly though, all the quality of Red Lights goes downhill when the third act becomes a directionless mess, meandering aimlessly around with a suddenly surreal, horror-esque tone and a full-on action sequence that feels completely out of place, all until we reach a random, nonsensical twist ending that betrays all the themes that the film had been building.

'Red Lights' Is Carried By The Protagonism Of Cillian Murphy

Image via Nostromo Pictures

In Murphy's case, the actor's ability to carry a movie is on full show, as Tom's protagonism is among the best aspects of Red Lights. He's a complex character, one that develops a decent amount of depth thanks to Murphy, even in the face of the script's lack of character development and the messy direction the film eventually takes. He's a somewhat unlikeable and secluded physicist, the type who spends his time alone, watching TV and tinkering with electronics in his ramshackle warehouse home, but who also carries a mysterious charm through his intelligence, observational skills, and impressive sleight of hand for magic tricks. It's a clever characterization to have a paranormal debunker be a magician as well, in how it builds upon Tom's motivations and convictions, that "it's all an illusion," and Tom himself has mastered said illusions to "understand the enemy." The way Murphy does coin tricks as he thinks goes a long way in establishing his eccentric personality, like Sherlock channeling Penn & Teller's Can You Fool Us.

He also gets to show off his ability to act out intense breakdowns of despair and anger as Tom's mental health deteriorates through the mind games that Silver seems to be playing with him. Sure, it gets a little hammy in parts as Tom breaks down in fits of violent rage in the middle of university premises, attacking fellow faculty members in a way that would definitely get someone suspended, but that's more of an issue with the plot than Murphy's performance, as his conviction is genuinely frightening. In the end, Murphy's ability to carry the movie despite the glaring issues that arise in the third act just proves what an amazing actor he is. Not to mention, the weight and confidence with which he interprets Tom are made all the more impressive when you consider that this is still a young Cillian Murphy, practically a Hollywood rookie, starring in a big production alongside the legendary De Niro as his adversary.

Robert De Niro, as Always, Makes for an Entertaining Villain

image via Nostromo Pictures

As for De Niro, what can we say? He's playing a villain hidden behind a fake facade of charisma and charm — a strong suit and comfort zone for the actor. It's quite a coincidence that the second time in which De Niro and Murphy find their names sharing the spotlight has similar character beats to Red Lights: Murphy is playing a secluded yet charming scientist, and De Niro is playing a beloved, popular socialite who hides a violent, ruthless bully under a facade of charm. The parallels between Silver and William Hale as villains are highlights of Robert De Niro's ability to simultaneously emit charisma and hostility in equal measure, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats while trying to anticipate his character's next move, looking past his charisma and warm aura to see the monster inside.

That's not to say that De Niro is playing it safe in his ultraviolent killer comfort zone, either. No, Silver is quite different from the sadistic maniac Max Cady in Cape Fear or the ruthless gangsters that De Niro has played during his decade-spanning run of gangster movies, in that he doesn't commit a single heinous act on screen. It's all about the mystery: terrible things keep happening to every person who tries to debunk Silver, but all of them are impossible to connect back to him. All the while, Silver smiles in the face of accusations, gaslighting the accusers while simultaneously making snide, indirect comments through a shit-eating grin that implies he knows more than he's letting on. It's great when De Niro plays a wolf, but it's all the more tantalizing when that wolf hides in sheep's clothing. De Niro is a master of both charm and villainy, and this is yet another role that allows him to do both at the same time.

In the end, and despite the not-so-insignificant list of issues that become glaring by the third act, Red Lights is still a decent watch if you can enjoy a film's journey more than the destination, and this is mainly down to the performances of Murphy and De Niro.

Red Lights is available to watch for free on Tubi in the U.S.

