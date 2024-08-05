The Big Picture RED starring Morgan Freeman and Bruce Willis is currently #8 on Netflix's top 10 movies list.

The film, directed by Robert Schwentke, has a rare 72% score from both critics and audiences.

The big 2010 team-up between an Oscar-winner and an Emmy-winner is climbing its way up the charts on Netflix. RED, the 2010 action flick which stars Morgan Freeman and Bruce Willis has landed in the #8 spot in the Netflix top 10 for movies. RED narrowly beats out one of the highest-grossing movies of 2023 with The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Minions, but falls short of Trolls and Tarot. In addition to Freeman and Willis, RED also stars Helen Mirren, Karl Urban, Brian Cox, and John Malkovich, and was written by Jon and Erich Hoeber, who adapted the screenplay from Warren Ellis' and Cully Hamner's novel.

The film currently sits at a 72% score from both critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the extraordinarily few entries on the aggregate site that share the same score from professional and casual viewers. Robert Schwentke directed RED, and to this day, nearly 15 years later, it is still one of the films he's best known for. RED follows Frank Moses, a retired black-ops secret agent who is forced to reunite his old team in an attempt to survive a grueling and unrelenting attack on his life. Schwentke also directed another hilarious buddy cop team-up starring Ryan Reynolds and Jeff Bridges, R.I.P.D. More recently, Schwentke wrote and directed The Captain, the 2017 history thriller starring Max Hubacher and Alexander Fehling.

What Else Is Streaming on Netflix That’s Popular?

Legendary movie star Tom Cruise has claimed the top spot in the most popular Netflix movies, with the sequel Jack Reacher: Never Go Back topping the chart. The original film is also on the list, landing at #5 narrowly beating out Land of Bad, the action movie starring Liam Hemsworth and Russell Crowe. One of the top 12 highest-grossing movies of the year, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire also comes in at the #7 spot.

As for TV, Netflix has original programming and classic TV shows coming in at different spot in the top 10. The Netflix original Karate Kid spin-off Cobra Kai is the fifth-most popular show on the platform, recently airing the first five episodes of its sixth season. Also in the top 10 is the iconic TV show Prison Break, which stars Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller.

