As Collider's own Editor-in-Chief, Steve Weintraub, sat down to talk with Beau Flynn and Hiram Garcia – the super-producers responsible for many blockbusters you’ve watched over the last few years, including this month's Black Adam – he couldn’t pass on the opportunity to ask them about what’s coming our way.

Garcia and Flynn are the best people to provide updates, especially on Dwayne Johnson projects. Over the years, the pair has produced several titles led by Johnson, including Hercules, Baywatch, and Rampage, not to mention the NBC series Young Rock. During the interview, our own Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub couldn’t pass up on the opportunity to talk about the Netflix hit Red Notice. Back in January, the streamer ordered two sequels at once for the movie that starred Johnson, Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), and Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy). According to the Flynn, the sequels are heating up, and a new draft of the script is coming their way "very soon":

“Well, we have a ‘Red Notice 2’ script and almost [Red Notice] 3. The plan is hopefully if Hiram and I have of our way that we would make those movies back to back. But it’s going to be all about the scripts and how we feel and how Dwayne, Gal, and Ryan feel about them. But that franchise is a blast and obviously Netflix really wants it, and Rawson [Marshall Thurber, director and screenwriter] is committed.”

Garcia continued:

"Yeah, Rawson (Marshall Thurber) is working away and we were just talking to him about it the other day. He's deep in it and that's his baby. So, he's grinded away. We're excited to be able to get into it and see a new draft that he's about to deliver us to us very soon."

Filming back-to-back sequels saves money and time, and both things are extremely important for this type of production. With three of the most popular actors in the world expected to return for the sequels, filming both at once is also a good way of having to coordinate their impossible schedules one time.

Red Notice premiered on Netflix in late 2021 and quickly became one of the most-watched movies ever on the platform. The action-comedy reportedly cost $200 million to produce. Back when the sequels were announced, the streamer was already eyeing a 2023 production window, so it looks like everything is moving as expected. Meanwhile, the trio of leads moves forward with their high-profile projects: Johnson will make his DC debut this month with Black Adam, Reynolds is currently putting together Deadpool 3, with Hugh Jackman attached to reprise his iconic Wolverine role, and Gadot is gearing up to be none other than Cleopatra in an upcoming biopic.

Black Adam premieres in theaters on October 21. You can watch the trailer below and be sure to check out our full interview with Garcia and Flynn when it goes up: