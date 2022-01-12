Deadline reports that Netflix is planning back-to-back sequel shoots for what it self-describes to be its most popular movie ever, Red Notice. Returning stars form the full-strength ensemble, from Dwayne Johnson to Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. The trade publication reports that "the streamer is in the early stages of putting together a back-to-back shoot of two Red Notice sequels, with the hope to begin production in 2023," though this schedule is predicated on deals and the availability of its stars. Sources for Deadline said that screenwriter-director Rawson Marshall Thurber has begun penning the duo of scripts.

Looks like Netflix is lining up a new franchise. "Netflix would not comment, but sources said the plan is to bring back the star trio, and add new characters to flesh out a heist film ensemble reminiscent of the starry Oceans Eleven franchise," Deadline asserts. Make no mistake, it's a significant gamble for Netflix to option the sequels as a package deal: it implies a lot of confidence in the potential of a Red Notice franchise, the strength of its star draw, and real confidence in Thurber's creative vision. Only time will tell, we suppose, if the algorithm has led to a dud. (We're sure the streamer can afford it.)

Beau Flynn will return to produce the film, alongside Johnson, Hiram Garcia, and Dany Garcia via Seven Bucks Productions. Thurber is also producing, and Scott Sheldon will be executive producer.

Image Via Netflix

RELATED: 'Red Notice' Director Rawson Marshall Thurber on THAT Ending and the Status of a Sequel

We spoke to Thurber back in November, and even then, the possibility of a solo sequel was up in the air. "I'm not working on the script for a sequel," the director told us. "I've certainly been noodling with what I would do for a follow-up. And not to telltale out of school, but yeah, Netflix... we've been having those conversations." On whether he feels like the sequel has to have another big twist a la Red Notice uno, Thurber had this to say:

"Well that is such a smart question. I've never made a sequel before. If I were to make one for Red Notice it would be my first... yeah, I think when you set the bar at a certain height, the next one you want to try and clear it. I think that relates to every element of the first film."

Red Notice is currently available to stream worldwide on Netflix.

Exclusive: Producer Hiram Garcia on ‘Red Notice,’ ’Black Adam,’ the Next ‘Jumanji’ Sequel, and Dwayne Johnson’s Upcoming Schedule The president of production at Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions also talks about future sequels, Teremana, and ‘DC League of Super-Pets.’

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email