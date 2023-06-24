During last week’s fan event TUDUM, Netflix sat Collider down with Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades Trilogy) and Alia Bhatt (RRR) in order to talk about their upcoming action flick Heart of Stone. After talking about the upcoming title, Gadot dedicated a little time to talking about another action title she’s set to star in: Red Notice 2, which was greenlit by the streaming platform back in January 2022.

Since October 2022, however, we hadn’t heard anything else about the sequels other than the scrips were being written. Now, Gadot makes it clear that the script for Red Notice 2 made its way into her hands and guarantees that the whole production team is talking about it – which suggests that filming may start soon.

“We're all talking about it. I don't know if I can say anything! I already read the second script and it’s… whoo! We're all very excited about it!"

The Whole Gang Will Be Back For Red Notice 2

Red Notice 2 is set to bring Gadot and Ryan Reynolds as the talented con artists and robbers who search the world for valuable works of art they can steal and sell for huge profit. Dwayne Johnson is also set to return as the FBI agent who tries his best to keep both robbers in check. Last year, Red Notice producers Beau Flynn and Hiram Garcia told Collider that they were trying to make a back-to-back filming of Red Notice 2 and Red Notice 3 happen. This saves a lot of time for everyone involved, but can also delay the release of both movies. For now, we’ll have to wait to discover if that is still happening.

The first Red Notice was an unexpected hit on the Netflix catalog: Back when it premiered, it quickly became the most-watched movie on its release date, and was on the Top 10 Netflix titles in 94 countries. This is what prompted the streaming giant to order two sequels at once.

Netflix is yet to reveal further information about the Red Notice sequels, including filming schedule and expected release date. You can watch what she had to say in the player below.