He also talks about how Dwayne Johnson has been teasing the ending of ‘Red Notice’ for years on Instagram without people realizing.

Warning: Spoilers are discussed during the interview.

Shortly before Red Notice started streaming and broke the record for the biggest opening weekend in Netflix history, I spoke with writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber about the making of the film. While I already posted most of the interview where he talked about the original ending, how he came up with the MacGuffin, casting Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds, and so much more, it’s now time to share the final part of the conversation where we talked spoilers.

If you’ve seen Red Notice, you know at the end of the film, the big reveal is Johnson and Gadot have been working together the whole time, which shocks Reynolds’ character because he didn’t see it coming (along with most of the audience).

During the interview, Marshall Thurber reveals how he pitched Johnson on the movie, how he decided to star in the film after hearing the ending, and the way he’s been teasing the big twist on Instagram since 2018. In addition, he talks about why he picked the Louvre in Paris as the location to end the movie, setting up the twist without giving too much away, and more.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds on ‘Red Notice’ and How ‘The Adam Project’ is One of the Most Personal Movies He’s Ever Made

Finally, for fans of Red Notice that are curious about a sequel, Marshall Thurber told me while he doesn’t have a script, he’s definitely thinking about it:

“I’m not working on the script for a sequel…I’ve certainly been noodling with what I would do for a follow-up and not to telltale out of school but yeah Netflix…we’ve been having those conversations.”

Watch what he had to say above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Rawson Marshall Thurber

When did he tell Johnson, Reynolds and Gadot about the big 3rd act twist?

How Johnson posted an Instagram pic back in 2018 when Thurber pitched him the movie where he teased the twist in the film without anyone realizing he was revealing it.

Why he picked the Louvre in Paris as the location to end the movie.

How he’s been thinking about what he would do for a follow up film and been talking to Netflix about a possible sequel.

Does he feel like the sequel has to have another big twist?

How tricky was the editing process on Red Notice to set up the twist while not revealing it too early?

Was he nervous about test screening the movie and having the twist get out early?

Image via Netflix

Gal Gadot on ‘Red Notice’ and Which Tastes Better: Dwayne Johnson’s Teremana Tequila or Ryan Reynolds' Aviation Gin She also shares an update on her 'Cleopatra' movie with director Patty Jenkins.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email