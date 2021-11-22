Red Notice is the kind of movie where the actual lines are indistinguishable from what would be bloopers in any other film, but as it turns out, they sure left some stuff out. Netflix has shared a blooper reel for the action-comedy, directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber and starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot in the lead roles.

The little-over-three-minute long video is essentially a showcase for Reynolds’ impeccable skills as an improviser, and his inherent chaotic energy. As glimpsed in the video, his line delivery and quick wit crack his co-stars up on multiple occasions. “So this whole time, you had a cell phone?” Johnson, in character as John Hartley, asks Reynolds’ Nolan Booth in a scene right at the end of the movie, when Nolan jumps into a pond to save Hartley. And Reynolds’ replies, “Yes, I know! It creates extraordinary logic problems for the film!” Johnson couldn’t help but chuckle.

But while this is par for the course for Reynolds, it’s somewhat surprising to see the otherwise very stoic Johnson, and the very poised Gadot share such a loose energy on set. She blows raspberries and makes goofy faces every time she messes up a line or something unexpected—like a champagne bottle popping loudly—throws her off.

This is the kind of blooper reel that you'd normally see attached at the end of a 90s film. In fact, it would’ve made all the sense in the world, considering how reverential Red Notice is to the Rush Hour series.

Red Notice recorded the biggest opening day of all time for a Netflix original movie, which is exactly how vague as it sounds because, at least as of right now, that is all the information that the streamer has provided. It performs as well as it is expected to, we can expect Netflix to release some sort of four-week figures in the next few days.

The streamer recently rejigged its viewership metrics again. It will now take into account the total number of hours watched a film or series has accumulated, instead of reporting the total number of households that have viewed some portion of the title.

It’s no secret that Netflix wants Red Notice to spawn a franchise, and the film even ends with a tease of what the future could have in store for these characters.

You can watch the blooper reel here:

Rawson Marshall Thurber on ‘Red Notice,’ the Original Ending, and ‘The Division’ Movie He also reveals how he came up with the MacGuffin, how the script changed when Gal Gadot signed on, and more.

