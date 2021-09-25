At their packed TUDUM event, Netflix released the first clip from their upcoming star-powered action blockbuster Red Notice. The film stars Dwayne Johnson as the FBI’s top profiler who is forced to partner with the world’s greatest art thief (Ryan Reynolds) to catch the most wanted art thief, “The Bishop” (Gal Gadot). The adventure takes the trio around the world as they constantly fend off pursuit to make their escape.

This looks like a delightful confection of the highest order. I can imagine (as I’m sure Netflix does) people just settling in after Thanksgiving to watch this movie, and that’s a good bet. You’ve got three of the biggest stars in the world playing off each other where the stakes are art heists. That’s just good, old-fashioned fun.

The clip is pretty fun as Johnson and Reynolds' characters come to arrest Gadot only to find that they're severely outmatched. I'm also tickled by the fact that Johnson's job is to protect the priceless art and artifacts and all the characters just use this stuff for fighting. But what this movie is really selling is the charisma of its three leads, and you definitely get that from this clip.

Red Notice arrives on Netflix on November 12.

Here's the official synopsis for Red Notice:

When an Interpol-issued Red Notice — the highest level warrant to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted— goes out, the FBI’s top profiler John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) is on the case. His global pursuit finds him smack dab in the middle of a daring heist where he’s forced to partner with the world’s greatest art thief Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) in order to catch the world’s most wanted art thief, “The Bishop” (Gal Gadot). The high-flying adventure that ensues takes the trio around the world, across the dance floor, trapped in a secluded prison, into the jungle and, worst of all for them, constantly into each other’s company.

