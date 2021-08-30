Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, and Gal Gadot are true movie stars in their own right — all of them have played superheroes, for crying out loud — and now, Netflix has given us a first look at their supernova event film pairing the three actors up. Empire Magazine has premiered an exclusive first look at Red Notice, the streamer’s newest spy drama, featuring the three mega-stars suited up and ready to kick some serious behind, and they’ve honestly never looked better.

The image, which features Reynolds, Johnson, and Gadot looking truly dapper as they stare down their fate, is our first real look at the upcoming action feature. The adventure film set in the world of international art espionage, sees Johnson as an FBI profiler specializing in art heists, with Gadot joining him as a shadowy figure from the art world, and Reynolds as the most wanted art thief in the world. What a combination.

Director Rawson Marshall Thurber is well aware of the star power of his trio of actors, a pairing of blockbuster-seasoned professionals that will inevitably inspire much praise — even if only for their looks:

“I mean, talk about charisma. I feel very, very fortunate. It’s a little bit like directorial cheating, having all three of them together in the same frame. Chemistry is just not a function of writing or even directing – it’s a function of casting. You either have it or you don’t. And those guys have something special.”

Red Notice also stars Ritu Arya of The Umbrella Academy fame, alongside Chris Diamantopoulos and Vincenzo Amato. The film is directed and written by Thurber, with producers Johnson, Beau Flynn, Dany and Hiram Garcia, Wendy Jacobson, and Scott Sheldon.

Red Notice premieres exclusively on Netflix on November 12. Check out the brand new image below.

Image via Netflix

