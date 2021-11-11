Netflix's highly anticipated, star-studded action-comedy thriller Red Notice comes to the streamer this Friday and like any great action movie, it's not just the quippy one-liners, charming performances, and plethora of explosions that make the movie. Much of the credit is reserved for the soundtrack, which can help enhance the experience. To help further whet audiences' appetites, Collider can exclusively premiere two tracks from the film, "The Egg" and the main theme, "Red Notice."

Red Notice, which stars Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds, tells the story of FBI Profiler John Hartley (Johnson) as has been given a Red Notice — the highest level warrant to hunt and capture the world's most wanted - which finds him in the middle of a global heist, forcing him to team up with the world's greatest art thief Nolan Booth (Reynolds) in order to catch the world's most wanted art thief, "The Bishop" (Gadot). Written and directed by frequent Johnson collaborator Rawson Marshall Thurber (Skyscraper, Central Intelligence), Red Notice is promising to be a stylish globe-trotting game of cat-and-mouse.

The soundtrack is composed by Steve Jablonsky, a name that might be familiar to Transformer film franchise fans. This soundtrack marks the second collaboration between Thurber and Jablonsky, as the duo worked together on 2018's Skyscraper. The main theme, "Red Notice," gives off nostalgic spy TV vibes. Steeped in toe-tapping percussions and lead by a sleuth-sounding flute, the music sets a light-hearted, yet dangerous and adventurous tone. Jablonsky spoke about his experiences writing the music for the action film:

"Writing the score for Red Notice was an absolute career highlight. During our first creative call Rawson told me that he wanted big fun themes; three words I love to hear. The script felt like an homage to some of my all-time favorite action-adventure movies but reimagined in a clever modern way that only Rawson could pull off. I knew immediately that I wanted to do something big and orchestral; something that felt both classic and modern. Fortunately, Rawson agreed so I jumped into theme writing. We worked together for months crafting the music for each scene, and I am very proud of the result."

"When Steve called me after reading my first draft of Red Notice, I know there wasn't another composer on the planet I'd rather have bringing this particular story to life," adds Thurber. Thurber went on to acknowledge the nostalgic vibe that was baked into the script, saying:

"He immediately understood the tone I was going for — the big, fun, swashbuckling, throwback vibe. Neither of us wanted to rely on the standard and expected instrumentations and arrangements found in a typical heist movie – We wanted big. We wanted to swing for the fences. And Steve not only swung for the fences, he put it into the parking lot."

Red Notice was released in theaters on November 5 but will be made available on Netflix on November 12, when the soundtrack will also be released. Check out the two tracks below:

Red Notice | Red Notice (Soundtrack from the Netflix Film)

The Egg | Red Notice (Soundtrack from the Netflix Film)

