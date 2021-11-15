He also reveals how he came up with the MacGuffin, how the script changed when Gal Gadot signed on, and more.

Warning: Spoilers are discussed during the interview.

With Red Notice now streaming and breaking records on Netflix, I recently spoke to writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber about the making of the massive film. As you’ve seen in the trailers, Red Notice is about one of the top FBI profilers, John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson), forced to team with the "world's second most famous art thief," Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) to track down the world's most famous art thief, Sarah Black (Gal Gadot), aka "The Bishop." The film also stars Chris Diamantopoulos, Ritu Arya, and Vincenzo Amato and was produced by Johnson, Beau Flynn, Dany and Hiram Garcia, and Scott Sheldon.

During the wide-ranging interview, Rawson Marshall Thurber talked about the Red Notice MacGuffin involving Cleopatra’s eggs, how people in pitch meetings thought they were real, the way he altered the script once Gal Gadot signed on, his first cut, why the film doesn’t have many deleted scenes, how the original ending showed what they were going to steal at the Louvre in Paris, how they got permission to show Reynolds whistling the Indiana Jones theme in the 3rd act, crafting the huge mine chase sequence, and a lot more. If you enjoyed Red Notice and are curious how the film was made, you’ll learn a lot watching this interview.

In addition, with Thurber attached to The Division movie at Netflix, he talked about how he’s aiming to make it his next project and why he thinks it can be a cool movie. It’s from 2:05-4:20 in the player above. If you’re not familiar with the game, the movie is being described as a post-apocalyptic action-thriller set in a future where a virus is spread via paper money on Black Friday, decimating the city of New York. By Christmas, what’s left of society has descended into chaos. A group of civilians, trained to operate in catastrophic times, are activated to save who and what remains. Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain are attached to both star and produce.

Watch what Rawson Marshall Thurber had to say and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

Rawson Marshall Thurber

If he could get the financing to make anything he wants what would he make and why?

How he wrote a script based on the role-playing game Rifts and would love to make it.

If someone has never seen anything he’s directed what should they start with and why?

Does he think The Division will get made soon?

How he’s about to work on the script and he hopes it will be his next movie.

What is it about The Division that will make it a cool movie?

Was he ever nervous Red Notice wouldn’t get made when Universal stopped development?

Is he happy he doesn’t have to worry about opening weekend box office?

How did he come up with the idea for the Red Notice MacGuffin?

How he wedged the MacGuffin into actual history.

Did he have to ask Dwayne and Ryan to stop bringing out their liquor to try and get it into the movie?

How did the script change once he locked cast?

How he expanded the role once Gal Gadot signed on.

Did Netflix ask for a two-hour movie?

How long was his first cut of Red Notice?

What was the last thing he cut out before locking picture and why?

How he cut out what they were going to steal at the Louvre in Paris at the end of the film.

Did he have a lot of deleted scenes?

Did he ever think about doing an after the credits scene or something in the credits?

Which sequence did he regret writing because it was such a pain to film?

How much of what Ryan said in the film was scripted and how much was improv?

Was it challenging to get permission to include the bit when Ryan whistles the Indiana Jones theme in the 3rd act of the film?

All the challenges of trying to film the big 3rd act mine chase sequence.

How does he write action scenes in the script?

What he will do next.

Here's the official synopsis:

When an Interpol-issued Red Notice — the highest level warrant to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted— goes out, the FBI’s top profiler John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) is on the case. His global pursuit finds him smack dab in the middle of a daring heist where he’s forced to partner with the world’s greatest art thief Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) in order to catch the world’s most wanted art thief, “The Bishop” (Gal Gadot). The high-flying adventure that ensues takes the trio around the world, across the dance floor, trapped in a secluded prison, into the jungle and, worst of all for them, constantly into each other’s company.

