Dwayne Johnson has used his Twitter account to reveal the release date for Red Notice, the upcoming Netflix blockbuster also featuring Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. This is terrific news, as it’s been a while since Netflix gave any update on the high-profile film. The last we heard about a highly anticipated Netflix movie was last September, when Red Notice restarted filming after production was shut down due to the pandemic.

Johnson’s original tweet tells us that we are “officially on notice” as “Netflix’s biggest movie ever #REDNOTICE premieres in your living rooms around the globe on NOV 12." The tweet also reveals a new photo of Johnson alongside Gadot and Reynolds and reminds us that the trio is set to play “FBI’s top profiler” (Johnson), “world’s most wanted art thief” (Gadot), and “the greatest conman the world has never seen” (Reynolds).

We still don’t know much about Red Notice’s plot. We know the three characters will get unlikely involved in a heist, which, of course, sets the stage for a lot of betrayals and last-minute reveals. The movie’s title also teases a manhunt of some sort, as a “red notice” is an Interpol-issued global alert for the capture of most-wanted suspects.

With an estimated cost of $160 million, Red Notice is one of the most expensive Netflix movies to date, partly due to the high salaries the streaming giant offered its stars. The three leads are reportedly receiving $20 million each, an astonishing number that even so is justifiable by the recent popularity the trio holds in Hollywood.

Directed and written by Rawson Marshall Thurber (Skyscraper), Red Notice debuts exclusively on Netflix on November 12. Check out the original tweet below:

