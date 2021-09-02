Netflix has revealed the first official trailer for Red Notice, the long-awaited and much-anticipated action-comedy film starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds. The movie, originally set to be distributed by Universal, was snatched up by Netflix in perhaps a thematically appropriate move, and the streamer is now set to release Red Notice on November 12.

Johnson plays John Hartley, the FBI's top profiler, who has been hot on the heels of the world's most notorious art thief only known by the alias of "The Bishop" (Gadot) for years. While she's managed to stay one step ahead of his grasp, both she and infamous con man and fellow art thief Nolan Booth (Reynolds), have been issued the titular "red notices" by Interpol — meaning they're two of the world's most wanted criminals. But when Hartley is forced to work together with his main targets, of course hijinks are bound to ensue, and, surprising absolutely no one, Johnson and Reynolds remain comedic gold on-screen.

Red Notice is directed and written by Rawson Marshall Thurber, who also produces the film alongside Beau Flynn for FlynnPictureCo; and Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia for Seven Bucks Productions. In addition to Reynolds, Gadot, and Johnson, Red Notice stars The Umbrella Academy's Ritu Arya as well as Chris Diamantopolous.

Netflix will release Red Notice on November 12. Watch the official teaser trailer below:

Here's the synopsis for Red Notice:

When an Interpol-issued Red Notice — the highest level warrant to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted— goes out, the FBI’s top profiler John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) is on the case. His global pursuit finds him smack dab in the middle of a daring heist where he’s forced to partner with the world’s greatest art thief Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) in order to catch the world’s most wanted art thief, “The Bishop” (Gal Gadot). The high-flying adventure that ensues takes the trio around the world, across the dance floor, trapped in a secluded prison, into the jungle and, worst of all for them, constantly into each other’s company.

