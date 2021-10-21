Netflix has released a brand new trailer and posters for their upcoming high-octane action and star-studded film Red Notice, showing off a series of betrayals, unlikely alliances, and explosions. No honor among thieves, right? The film will be arriving on Netflix on November 12.

The brand new trailer sees top FBI profiler John Hartley (played by Dwayne Johnson) forced to team with the "world's second most famous art thief," Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) to track down the world's most famous art thief, Sarah Black (Gal Gadot), aka "The Bishop." Hartley explains in the trailer that Black framed him for a crime that he didn't commit and he now has the titular red notice, an Interpol-issued worldwide alert to hunt down the world’s most wanted, out on him. He needs to track down the woman that set him up and bring her in to clear his name. To do that, he'll need Booth's help, who Hartley promises will become the world's most famous if she is captured.

The trailer is action-packed with shootouts, fistfights, and explosions with a variety of locations, from Egypt to Rome to Russian prisons. There is even a fight scene between our three leads, with Black and Hartley going blow for blow as Booth stumbles through the battle trying not to get stabbed. Along with Johnson, Reynolds, and Gadot, Chris Diamantopoulos and Ritu Arya will also appear in the film as supporting roles.

Originally announced back in February 2018, Red Notice was the subject of a heated bidding war between Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, Sony Pictures, and Paramount Pictures, with it being announced later that month that the rights would fall to Universal and Legendary. is written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, who has worked with Johnson on his previous films Central Intelligence and Skyscraper. Johnson Thurber will also be serving as producers alongside Beau Flynn for FlynnPictureCo as well as Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia for Seven Bucks Productions. The film has an estimated budget of $160 million with it possibly being as high as $200 million, making this the most costly film that Netflix has produced.

Red Notice will be arriving on Netflix on November 12. You can watch the brand new trailer for the upcoming globe-trotting adventure as well as check out the new posters and read the official synopsis down below:

When an Interpol-issued Red Notice — the highest level warrant to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted— goes out, the FBI’s top profiler John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) is on the case. His global pursuit finds him smack dab in the middle of a daring heist where he’s forced to partner with the world’s greatest art thief Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) in order to catch the world’s most wanted art thief, “The Bishop” (Gal Gadot). The high-flying adventure that ensues takes the trio around the world, across the dance floor, trapped in a secluded prison, into the jungle and, worst of all for them, constantly into each other’s company.

