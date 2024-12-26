Even though Christmas may be over, there's never a bad excuse to watch a snow-covered holiday film. This year's major new addition to the festive line-up was Amazon’s Red One, starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans. The modern take on Santa Claus (J.K. Simmons) lore wasn't much of a holly jolly hit at the box office when it was released in November. Despite that, Red One opened to a massive streaming debut on Amazon Prime Video earlier this month. Now, to keep the holiday cheer going into the new year, Red One will be sleigh riding onto 4K Blu-ray soon.

While Red One’s physical media drop down the chimney doesn't have a release date yet, the film will be available on 4K ($29.95 USD), Blu-ray ($24.95) and DVD ($19.95). The 4K and Blu-ray versions will come with an additional digital copy of the film. The release’s artwork features Red One’s main theatrical poster that includes Johnson, Evans, Lucy Liu and J.K. Simmons. There are no details on the special features that will come with each edition, but we should know once the official release date is announced.

What Is ‘Red One’ About?

Close

After a job run by bounty hunter Jack O’Malley (Evans) leads to Santa Claus (Simmons) being kidnapped by the dreaded witch Gryla (Kiernan Shipka), it's up to Santa’s head of security, Callum Drift (Johnson), to reluctantly team up with Jack to save his boss. The whole Christmas season hangs in the balance. What follows is a globetrotting adventure that sees both Callum and Jack rediscover the true meaning of the season, while taking on monster snowmen and the horrific Krampus.

While Red One was panned by critics, featuring a naughty 30% score on Rotten Tomatoes, its 90% certified hot popcorn meter audience approval rating is what led to the film’s modest box office success. Since its release on November 15th, this Christmas action-adventure rescue mission has grossed over $181 million worldwide. That's not enough to cover its $250 million production budget, but it's still proven to have a lot of success on streaming since hopping onto Prime Video. Yet, even despite it now being on streaming, that didn't stop Red One from making some money in theaters in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

While you can stream Red One at home, the film is still playing in theaters across the globe. You can also pre-order Red One on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD on Gruv’s website.

Red One After Santa Claus is kidnapped, the North Pole's Head of Security and a notorious bounty hunter embark on a globe-spanning mission to rescue him. This action-packed adventure unfolds as they navigate various challenges to safeguard Christmas, emphasizing teamwork and determination against a backdrop of festive intrigue. Release Date November 15, 2024 Director Jake Kasdan Cast Lucy Liu , Dwayne Johnson , Chris Evans , J.K. Simmons Kiernan Shipka , Bonnie Hunt , Kristofer Hivju Nick Kroll , Wesley Kimmel , Mary Elizabeth Ellis , Wyatt Hunt , Lanz Duffy , Marc Evan Jackson , Ashleigh Domangue , Cody Easterbrook , Jon Rudnitsky , Morla Gorrondona , Jenna Kanell , Rod Maxwell , Fedor Steer , Octavia Grace , Matthew Zuk , Cora Kass , Ahmad Ghafouri , Jeff Chase Runtime 123 Minutes Writers Chris Morgan , Hiram Garcia Producers Barry H. Waldman , Chris Morgan , Dwayne Johnson , Dany Garcia , Hiram Garcia , Melvin Mar Producer Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Dwayne Johnson, Jake Kasdan, Chris Morgan, Sky Salem Robinson

