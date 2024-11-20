Red One feels like the first of this year's holiday titles in theaters, with the movie crashing out of the Box Office gates to an $84 million strong worldwide haul. Because of this total, split between $51 million in overseas markets and $33 million domestically, Red One has now already become Amazon MGM's third-highest achiever ever. There may only be eleven movies officially under the banner of Amazon MGM to have earned at the Box Office, but, when looking at the caliber of the titles, this is still an achievement worth mentioning. Other names on the list include Blink Twice, Saltburn, American Fiction, and My Old Ass, with just Challengers and The Beekeeper ahead of Red One.

Red One's chance to keep momentum at the Box Office looks set to hit a major obstacle this upcoming weekend, with the arrival on the theatrical scene of two of the year's biggest movies. Gladiator II and Wicked promise to be huge successes at the Box Office, dominating theatergoers' time and money as they sweep up in the upcoming weekend's rankings. Gladiator II has already earned more in international takings than Red One has altogether, putting the Christmas movie at risk of being quickly forgotten.

Despite Poor Reception, 'Red One' is Still Worth Watching

Image via Amazon MGM Studios

Red One is unlikely to be hailed a modern Christmas classic anytime soon. Dwayne Johnson's ability to play a similar character in most movies doesn't help this film stand out, but an interesting setting and innovative premise certainly do. For those looking for a romping festive experience that's closer to Die Hard than it is Miracle on 34th Street, Red One might prove to be a perfect easy option as we head into the yuletide season. For all its faults, there's still plenty to praise about Red One, emphasized by Collider's Nate Richard, who said in his review:

"Even as the film struggles to find the right tone between self-parody and a world-building franchise starter, there is still something so innately watchable about Red One. There are laughs to be had, intentional like Evans’ constant befuddlement at all the holiday mayhem, to unintentional, like anytime Johnson opens his mouth to deliver the most outlandish exposition you’ll ever hear in a Christmas movie. The world-building is interesting and creative. Simmons’ Jacked Santa fits perfectly into a holiday action-adventure movie starring Johnson. As bizarre as the concept of a militarized North Pole is, especially in a kids' movie, it does make the movie feel at least a bit more memorable. However, Red One never seems too interested in diving deeper into any of the more interesting concepts, and instead is more focused on slapstick comedy and the buddy-cop dynamic between Johnson and Evans."

Red One is already Amazon MGM's third-highest Box Office earner of all time. You can catch the movie in theaters now.

5 10 Red One After Santa Claus is kidnapped, the North Pole's Head of Security and a notorious bounty hunter embark on a globe-spanning mission to rescue him. This action-packed adventure unfolds as they navigate various challenges to safeguard Christmas, emphasizing teamwork and determination against a backdrop of festive intrigue. Release Date November 15, 2024 Director Jake Kasdan Runtime 123 Minutes Main Genre Action Writers Chris Morgan , Hiram Garcia Producer Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Dwayne Johnson, Jake Kasdan, Chris Morgan, Sky Salem Robinson Expand

Get Tickets