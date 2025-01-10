The holiday season might have ended but the spirits are still high as audiences are still enjoying Christmas content in the first week of January according to Nielsen’s overall U.S. streaming ranking, Indie Wire reports. Interestingly, Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans starring Red One, and Taron Egerton’s latest Carry On are on top of the list – both movies are Christmas-themed and still on fans’ minds.

Red One teams up Johnson and Evans, to track Santa’s kidnappers on Christmas Eve. The movie reportedly had production issues and a budget that ballooned to a $200–$250 million mark. However, despite a slew of notable faces in the movie, it failed to amuse at the box office, garnering $185.7 million worldwide. The movie has a 30 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating. However, since its debut on the streaming platform the movie has gained considerable eyeballs, even topping the charts reigning over most holiday season titles. Prime Video’s 123-minute-long Red One landed at No. 1 on the overall chart with 2.1 billion minutes viewed. The movie also stars Lucy Liu, J. K. Simmons, Kiernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt, Nick Kroll, Kristofer Hivju, and more.

Which Other Titles Made Nielsen Charts?

Red One is closely followed by Netflix’s Carry On, which had nearly 1.7 billion minutes viewed. The 117-minute-long feature presents a gripping story that keeps you glued to your seats. The movie follows Egerton as a young TSA officer, who is blackmailed into allowing a nerve agent on board a flight during Christmas Eve. The Netflix original grabbed many eyeballs for its plot, action and brilliant performances by Egerton and Jason Bateman. The streaming release garnered an 88 percent Rotten Tomatoes score. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the movie also features Sofia Carson and Danielle Deadwyler in prominent roles.

Among the Christmas-themed stories, the Netflix British spy thriller series Black Doves placed third on the overall chart with a billion minutes viewed across six episodes. The series brings back Keira Knightley to our screens in a thrilling story that already has a sequel on its way. The series garnered instant success with a 94 percent Rotten Tomatoes score. While Blake Lively’s It Ends With Us came out on #4 with 977 million minutes viewed. Elsewhere, in the list of streaming originals Black Dove was closely followed by Netflix’s No Good Deed, Paramount+’s Landman, Netflix’s The Madness and The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.

