It took a combo of Dwayne Johnson (Fast X) and Chris Evans (Deadpool & Wolverine) for this to happen, but after several weeks at the top, Venom: The Last Dance was finally dethroned. The Marvel antihero was no match for the Christmas comedy action movie Red One, whose performance has been defying reviews. The movie currently stands at a pretty low average of 33% on Rotten Tomatoes, but it managed to rake in $34 million domestically over the weekend and signal to distributors that the Holiday season is officially a go at the box office.

But Venom won't go down without a fight. The threequel clung to #2 and this week brought in an extra $7.3 million domestically. Internationally, the movie's performance continues to be one of the year's best: It is now at $436 million, which is a lot more than Sony bargained for at this point. The trilogy has raked in over a billion dollars in theaters, which means that even though the Spider-Man Universe hasn't had the best outcome with every title, Venom will stay with us for a little longer.

Another title that underscores that audiences are in a holiday-season mood is The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, which once again was at #3 domestically. This time, the movie raked in $5.4 million, while last week's #2 Heretic dropped two positions and landed at #4 with #5.1 million raked in. The horror movie starring Hugh Grant (Wonka) came at the end of the spooky season and had a strong debut, but now that the happiest season is upon us, moviegoers might stray away from the bleaker stories.

A Robot, a Priest, and a Pop Star Are Still Hanging Out At the Top

Close

The next three positions of this weekend's box office are titles that have shown incredible resilience and resonated pretty well with audiences: Animated movie The Wild Robot still managed to stay in the top 5 and this week landed at #5 with 4.3 million. The movie has passed the $300 million mark and is already one of the year's biggest surprises at the box office. Next up was the horror sequel Smile 2 at #6 with $2.9 million, taking its overall performance to $131 million globally. Last but not least, the Oscar-buzzy Catholic thriller Conclave is still reeling people in, this week at #6 with 2.8 million.

Next week, those numbers are likely to suffer a massive shake-up once industry heavyweights Wicked and Gladiator II finally premiere in North America. It will be interesting to see how Red One fares against such huge titles, and what will happen to Venom once it faces off with more blockbusters for the crown. In any case, it will be a pretty diverse weekend for anyone who goes to the movies, with plenty of options in every genre.

Gladiator II tickets are already available for pre-order.

get tickets