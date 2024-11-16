The holiday season is upon us once more, and one of the best ways to enjoy it is by watching classic movies with friends and family—unless you’ve already watched those movies one too many times and are looking for a new and fresh take on Yuletide festivities. Christmas is coming early this year, as the latest action-packed Christmas comedy, Red One, will hit theaters on November 15. Written by Chris Morgan (Shazam! Fury of the Gods) and Hiram Garcia (Jungle Cruise), the movie is directed by Jake Kasdan (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle).

Taking place at Santa’s North Pole Complex, his trusted head of security, Callum, informs him that he plans to retire after this season, due to the steady increase of names on the “Naughty List.” However, before they can finish out the holidays, Saint Nick, or his code name “Red One” is kidnapped. Forced to team up with “Level 4 Naughty Lister” Jack O’Malley, a notorious hacker and tracker, they must rescue Santa before Christmas is ruined. Red One boasts a star-studded cast and is filled with Christmas folklore from around the world. This article will help you figure out who is who and how they fit into the story!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Callum Drift

Known for his “smoldering gaze,” Dwayne Johnson has been the leading man in a multitude of high-octane action movies like the Fast and Furious franchise, the spin-off movie Hobbs and Shaw, the new Jumanji films, and more. Originally a professional wrestler, Johnson made his way into movies in 2001 as the Scorpion King in The Mummy Returns. Since then, in addition to his action films, he’s also shown a softer side in family-friendly flicks like Tooth Fairy and voicing the loveable demi-god Maui in Disney’s Moana.

In Red One, Johnson takes on the role of Callum Drift, the head of security for Santa at the North Pole. Overwhelmed by the ever-increasing number of names added to the Naughty List every year, he has decided it’s time for him to retire and informs Nick (Santa) of his intention to do so after Christmas this year. After the North Pole is infiltrated and Nick is taken hostage, he is forced to team up with a mischievous “naughty lister” to track down and save Nick before Christmas.

Chris Evans

Jack O’Malley

Chris Evans, also known as Captain America from The Avengers movies, will co-star in Red One as a cynical bounty hunter who inadvertently tracked down the location of Santa’s headquarters at the North Pole. Estranged from his son, Dylan, Jack doesn’t see the point in partaking in the merriment of the holidays and is only motivated by making money from his claims of being able to “find anything in the world.” When he is brought in for questioning, he learns that his most recent job resulted in the kidnapping of Santa.

Although he’s best known for his portrayal of Cap, Evans also (briefly) revived his fiery and fast-talking portrayal of Johnny Storm in Deadpool and Wolverine. Given the questionable morals of his character in Red One, Evans will likely be tapping into the Human Torch for inspiration as opposed to Captain America.

J. K. Simmons

Santa Claus/Nick

Although he has garnered critical acclaim for portraying psychopathic antagonists like Omni-Man from Invincible, Fletcher from Whiplash, and Wade from You Can’t Run Forever, J. K. Simmons also has the range to pull off more family-friendly roles as well. Roles like… never mind, he was a villain in that one too. He did voice Mayor Lionheart in Zootopia, and he’s played J. Jonah Jameson across multiple spider-verses, as well as Tenzin in The Legend of Korra, so he’s not always a full-on bad guy.

Although Simmons will be portraying jolly old Saint Nick in Red One, his version of Santa Claus will still be a bit unorthodox. In the trailer, you can see him sporting a muscle tank top as he finishes up a set of heavy weight-lifting. Santa also has some skeletons in his closet this time around because he also has an estranged sibling in this film that he hasn’t spoken to in years. Move over Fred Claus, Santa and his brother have a little more drama between them in Red One.

Lucy Liu

Zoe Harlow

Lucy Liu has been an Angel (Charlie’s Angels), a Viper (Kung Fu Panda), a Deadly Viper (Kill Bill Vol. 1), and the daughter of a Titan (Shazam! Fury of the Gods). Now, she takes on the role of Zoe Harlow, Director of MORA (Mythological Oversight and Restoration Authority) in Red One. Tasked with keeping order with all otherworldly creatures and beings, she is who Callum turns to for help after Santa has been kidnapped. With her resources, she is able to find and track down Jack as the purveyor of the North Pole’s location to the mysterious kidnappers.

Kiernan Shipka

Grýla

Grýla, also known as the “winter witch,” is a monstrous entity from Icelandic folklore. Often described as an ogre of sorts, she’s been associated with Christmas since the 17th century, often serving as a warning for naughty kids, given her voracious appetite for children. As it turns out, she is the mastermind behind the plot to kidnap Santa, using his magical powers to locate and remove all the naughty children of the world. When she learns that Callum and Jack are tracking her down, she is the one who sends her abominable snowmen to stop them.

Grýla is portrayed by Kiernan Shipka, whose breakout role was young Sally Draper in Mad Men. More recently, she’s starred in movies like Twisters, Longlegs, and the Netflix series, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. In addition to these dark and twisty performances, she also appeared in fun, lighthearted films like The Blackcoat’s Daughter and The Silence. Needless to say, Shipka is more than prepared to take on her latest role as the dreaded winter witch, Grýla.

Kristofer Hivju

Krampus

Another dark and iconic Christmas character, Krampus is known as the “shadow of Saint Nicholas.” If you haven’t seen the 2015 film, Krampus, directed by Michael Dougherty (Trick ‘r Treat) you might want to check it out after watching Red One to get a better idea of the lore behind this dark entity. In this film, Krampus is the estranged brother of Santa and ex-boyfriend of Grýla. Because of his connection to Grýla, Callum assumes he was involved in the kidnapping of his brother, Santa, but finds himself in a tough situation once he arrives at Krampus’ lair. Krampus has also been tied to Norse mythology through the works of Gerald Brom’s 2012 novel, Krampus: The Yule Lord, which makes his involvement with Grýla even more interesting.

With centuries of tales surrounding Krampus and his recent resurgence in notoriety, thanks to the film and the novel, the actor who will portray him in Red One has some big hooves shoes to fill. Fortunately, Game of Thrones' most popular wildling comes prepared for the task. Kristofer Hivju stole lives (and hearts) as Tormund Giantsbane in the HBO series. The Norwegian actor also starred in the Swedish dark comedy Force Majeure and made a cameo in the 2020 American remake of the film, Downhill.

Other Cast Members in 'Red One'

In addition to the already stacked cast, Bonnie Hunt, who is famously known for her roles in The Green Mile, Jumanji, Rain Man, and Jerry Maguire will return to the big screen as Mrs. Claus in Red One. She’ll be joined by Mary Elizabeth Ellis (best known as “The Waitress” from It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia) as a character named Olivia, Wesley Kimmel (The Mandalorian) as Dylan, Jack’s estranged son, Nick Kroll (Big Mouth) as a character named Ted, Marc Evan Jackson (Kong: Skull Island) as Uncle Rick, and Reinaldo Faberlle (The Suicide Squad) as ELF Agent Garcia, the anthropomorphic polar bear who works with Callum as part of the security team at the North Pole.

