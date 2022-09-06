Kiernan Shipka has joined Prime Video’s holiday film Red One, Deadline has reported. She’ll be joining the previously announced leads Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans. The project, conceived by Johnson’s Seven Buck Production’s president Hiram Garcia, who previously described the project as “Hobbs-meets Miracle on 34th Street”, was won by the streamer after a highly competitive bidding war last year.

While the details of Shipka, Evans, and Johnson’s characters along with the plot are kept tightly under wraps, Red One is pitched as a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy that is imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre. The movie will see Johnson collaborating again with his Jumanji franchise filmmaker Jake Kasdan who helmed Welcome to the Jungle and The Next Level. He will direct from a screenplay by Chris Morgan, who previously worked with Seven Bucks and Johnson on projects like Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw, The Fate of the Furious, Furious 7, Fast & Furious 6, and Fast Five.

Shipka is much loved for playing Sabrina Spellman on Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and she is also known for playing Sally Draper on AMC’s Emmy-winning series Mad Men. The actor will be next seen in the streamer's upcoming horror comedy Totally Killer from Blumhouse, Matt Snukler’s Wildflower opposite Alexandra Daddario and Jean Smart, which will make its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, and HBO’s The White House Plumbers. Evans is currently riding high on the success of Russo Brother’s The Gray Man starring alongside Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas and Pixar’s Lightyear. He’ll also be seen in Apple’s upcoming feature Ghosted opposite de Armas. Johnson is set to make his superhero debut with the upcoming DC flick Black Adam in October which also features an ensemble cast including Noha Centineo, Pierce Brosnan, Aldis Hodge, and Quintessa Swindell among others.

Red One is produced by Kasdan and Melvin Mar under The Detective Agency banner, for Seven Bucks Johnson will produce alongside Hiram and Dany Garcia while Sky Salem Robinson will co-produce. The movie aims to shoot this year and is expected to hit theaters in 2023.

While a release date for Red One has not yet been set, the film will stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Meanwhile, check out our conversation with Garcia below: