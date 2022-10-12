Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans will be sharing the spotlight with another veteran star in Prime Video's holiday action-adventure comedy Red One. Per Deadline, the film has brought on Lucy Liu to lead alongside the two action mainstays and Kiernan Shipka in a currently unknown role. Details surrounding the high-profile project are still under wraps, though it's expected to be ready by the time the holiday season rolls around in 2023.

Although we know very little about Red One at the moment, it was brought to outlets as a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy, imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre. Rather than stick to the typical holiday film formula, though, Hiram Garcia, who conceived the story, wanted to mix the traditional with something more akin to an action blockbuster. When previously discussing the film, he referred to it as "Hobbs meets Miracle on 34th Street," even grabbing Chris Morgan, who previously collaborated with Garcia's Seven Buck Productions on Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw among other things, to pen the screenplay. The project also includes a blockbuster director, grabbing Jumanji's Jake Kasdan.

Prime Video ended up with the project after emerging victorious during a bidding war last year. It seems the streamer has big plans for the film with it said to stretch across multiple industries and businesses under the larger Amazon umbrella. Producers for the film include Kasdan and Melvin Mar through The Detective Agency, Morgan under his Chris Morgan Productions banner, and Garcia alongside Johnson and Dany Garcia through their Seven Bucks Productions company. Sky Salem Robinson will also serve as a co-producer through the aforementioned Detective Agency.

Liu has the action credits across both the small screen and the silver screen to challenge those of Johnson and Evans along with a variety of other roles. The Emmy-nominated actress earned widespread recognition for her appearance as the ruthless lawyer Ling Woo in Ally McBeal, though she's arguably best known for her roles in films like Kill Bill and the Charlie's Angels franchise alongside Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore. On television, she partnered up with co-star Johnny Lee Miller for the CBS series Elementary from 2012 through 2019 and also starred in Why Women Kill, even directing a few episodes of both. She has a lot on the horizon too, with Disney's Strange World, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and Kung Fu Panda 4 all coming within the next two years among others.

Red One is currently slated for the 2023 holiday season. In the meantime, check out an interview Collider conducted with Garcia below.