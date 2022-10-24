Nick Kroll, Kristofer Hivju, Wesley Kimmel, and Mary Elizabeth Ellis will be joining Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans in a holiday movie. According to Deadline, the four have been cast in the upcoming Prime Video film Red One, though the characters that the four will play in the film have not yet been announced.

Kroll recently featured in this year's Don't Worry Darling, while Hivju's previous work includes The Last King, Force Majeure, and HBO's Game of Thrones. Kimmel previously appeared in Disney+'s The Book of Boba Fett, WandaVision, and NBC's Good Girls, and Ellis is perhaps best known for her featured roles in New Girl and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Along with Johnson and Evans, Lucy Liu and Kiernan Shipka have will also star in the film.

Red One will be directed by Jake Kasdan, who worked with Johnson on 2017's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and its 2019 sequel Jumanji: The Next Level. Kasdan will also be a producer for the film. The film's screenplay was written by Chris Morgan. Morgan also previously worked with Johnson as a writer on multiple films in the Fast & Furious franchise, including the 2019 spin-off Hobbs & Shaw (directed by David Leitch). He will also be a producer for the film through Chris Morgan Productions. The film is based on an original story by Seven Bucks President of Production Hiram Garcia.

​​​​​​​When speaking to Collider last year, Garcia said that the idea for Red One was something that he had been thinking about for several years, and was able to flesh it out while at home during the pandemic. "What I can tell you is that it is a very big Christmas movie," Garcia told Collider about the film. "We've always wanted to do a Christmas movie, but we didn't want to do the typical Christmas movies that tend to go a little broader, I think, in tone." When describing Red One's tone, Garcia compared the film to Hobbs & Shaw and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy films. Garcia, along with Johnson and Dany Garcia, will produce the film through Seven Bucks Productions. The Detective Agency's Melvin Mar will also be a producer and Sky Salem will be a co-producer.

Red One is planned to be released during the 2023 holiday season. In the meantime, check out this interview with Kroll on one of his most recent film, The Addams Family 2, below: