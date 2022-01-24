One of Chris Evans' next roles will be in a holiday action-comedy. According to Deadline, the former Captain America has been cast in an undisclosed role in Amazon Studios' upcoming film Red One alongside Dwayne Johnson, who also produces the film through his Seven Bucks Productions banner.

Described as a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy, imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre, the film is an original story by Hiram Garcia, Seven Bucks Productions' President of Production, who will also be a producer for the film. "[Red One] was something I had been thinking about for about seven, eight years," Garcia recently told Collider. "During that period of time when we were all shut down and we were working from home... I'm not often home. I'm very fortunate that with our work schedule I tend to be on the road a lot. I actually found myself with a window and wanted to really take advantage of something...It worked out pretty well." Garcia also described the film's tone as being closer to Hobbs & Shaw or Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy than that of traditional holiday movies.

Red One will be directed and produced by Jake Kasdan, who previously worked with Johnson on Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and its 2019 sequel Jumanji: The Next Level. The film is written by Chris Morgan, who also worked with Johnson on Hobbs & Shaw, and produces through his Chris Morgan Productions banner. Also producing the film will be Melvin Mar and Dany Garcia.

Red One is not the only project Evans has lined up, though. He will also star in this year's Netflix film The Gray Man, directed by fellow Marvel alums Anthony and Joe Russo, and voice Buzz Lightyear in Pixar's upcoming Toy Story spin-off Lightyear. The former Marvel star also signed on to play Hollywood legend Gene Kelly in an untitled film from producer John Logan.

Red One is planned to be released during the 2023 holiday season. Filming is expected to begin sometime this year.

