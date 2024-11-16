The holiday-themed action-adventure film Red One is looking at a moderately successful opening weekend haul at the domestic box office, but the film’s audience response might just boost its revenue. Starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans, Red One was received warmly by opening day crowds, as per the polling platform CinemaScore, which tabulates exit scores on the basis of how likely a viewer is to recommend a given film to others. And the verdict is in; Red One has earned a rather solid A- grade from audiences, which suggests that it might just have the legs to last the winter.

Movies released at this time of the year are typically leggy — last year’s Wonka made over $600 million worldwide after grossing around $40 million in its opening weekend domestically. But Red One cost twice as much as that film, and has the one-two punch of Gladiator II and Wicked to brace for next week. The film’s budget has been reported to be as high as $250 million — a portion of which was attributed to Johnson’s alleged tardiness — which means that it will need to gross at least as much as Wonka to be in the clear.

But despite mostly negative reviews — Red One holds a “rotten” 32% critics score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes — the film appears to have been embraced by audiences. Red One's A- CinemaScore is on par with Johnson’s two previous hits with director Jake Kasdan, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and its sequel, Jumanji: The Next Level. Both movies grossed a combined total of over $1.8 billion worldwide, establishing Johnson as a major movie star. His films Jungle Cruise, Rampage and San Andreas also earned A- CinemaScores, although his latest attempt at mega success, the superhero film Black Adam, stumbled with a B+ grade and terrible box office response.

Can 'Red One' Recover Its Reportedly Massive Budget Over the Holiday Period?

Close

Since then, Johnson has been attempting to re-establish his reign atop Hollywood, and Red One is supposedly a major stepping stone. But unlike his past hits, which were all mostly well-received by professional critics, Red One has largely been dismissed. In his review, Collider’s Nate Richard wrote that the movie struggles “to decide whether it wants to take itself seriously or be more self-aware about its general absurdity.” Red One follows the head of North Pole security (Johnson) as he attempts to locate the kidnapped Santa Claus on Christmas Eve.

The Oscar-winning J.K. Simmons stars as Santa, while Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka and Bonnie Hunt round out the rest of the cast. Having already opened in several overseas markets, Red One is entering domestic release with $30 million in the bank. You can watch the film in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

5 10 Red One After Santa Claus is kidnapped, the North Pole's Head of Security and a notorious bounty hunter embark on a globe-spanning mission to rescue him. This action-packed adventure unfolds as they navigate various challenges to safeguard Christmas, emphasizing teamwork and determination against a backdrop of festive intrigue. Director Jake Kasdan Cast Lucy Liu , Dwayne Johnson , Chris Evans , J.K. Simmons Kiernan Shipka , Bonnie Hunt , Kristofer Hivju Nick Kroll , Wesley Kimmel , Mary Elizabeth Ellis , Wyatt Hunt , Lanz Duffy , Marc Evan Jackson , Ashleigh Domangue , Cody Easterbrook , Jon Rudnitsky , Morla Gorrondona , Jenna Kanell , Rod Maxwell , Fedor Steer , Octavia Grace , Matthew Zuk , Cora Kass , Ahmad Ghafouri , Jeff Chase Expand

