It looks like Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans are sleighing the competition this holiday season with Red One, dropping lumps of coal in the stockings of critics who weren't overly kind to the film. The Amazon MGM Studios flick is set to dash past the $100 million global box office milestone tomorrow, which is a gift-wrapped win for the studio after the movie opened to a slightly less festive-than-expected $32.1 million in its domestic debut. But like the buff, ripped Santa (JK Simmons) in the film, it's showing remarkable strength with a good sense of humor as time goes by.

Even though Red One didn’t exactly deck the halls on opening weekend, it’s been making a list and checking it twice with its weekday numbers, like Tuesday’s $3.1 million haul, which was a whopping 87% jump over Monday’s $1.66 million. For a nice bit of context, that’s not far behind The People's Champion's own Rampage on its first Tuesday, which managed $3.4 million during a much longer theatrical run. With $55 million already in the bank from overseas markets, courtesy of Warner Bros., and its production budget sitting at a hefty $200-$250 million, Amazon’s hoping the film jingles enough bells to cover its $100 million global marketing spend.

'Red One' Might Need a Christmas Miracle

While Red One is busy unwrapping its box office success, here come some holiday blockbusters ready to steal the spotlight. Universal’s Wicked: Part One, starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, is gearing up to blow the roof off the weekend with a projected $130-$150 million domestic opening, while Paramount's Gladiator II, helmed by Ridley Scott and starring Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington is dropping at the exact same time. Those two behemoths might end up crushing the movie, so perhaps Dwayne should write a quick letter to Santa to ask for some help.

Still, there’s hope that the film holds steady like a reindeer on a snowy roof, with a projected 55% drop in its second weekend for a $14.4 million haul, and with its A- CinemaScore, Red One might just have the audience goodwill to keep sleighing at the box office, even as the critics play Grinch. Christmas movies tend to have good legs, particularly when there's not much else, festive-wise, at this time of year.

Red One is playing in theaters now. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates.

5 10 Red One After Santa Claus is kidnapped, the North Pole's Head of Security and a notorious bounty hunter embark on a globe-spanning mission to rescue him. This action-packed adventure unfolds as they navigate various challenges to safeguard Christmas, emphasizing teamwork and determination against a backdrop of festive intrigue. Release Date November 15, 2024 Director Jake Kasdan Cast Lucy Liu , Dwayne Johnson , Chris Evans , J.K. Simmons Kiernan Shipka , Bonnie Hunt , Kristofer Hivju Nick Kroll , Wesley Kimmel , Mary Elizabeth Ellis , Wyatt Hunt , Lanz Duffy , Marc Evan Jackson , Ashleigh Domangue , Cody Easterbrook , Jon Rudnitsky , Morla Gorrondona , Jenna Kanell , Rod Maxwell , Fedor Steer , Octavia Grace , Matthew Zuk , Cora Kass , Ahmad Ghafouri , Jeff Chase Runtime 123 Minutes Writers Chris Morgan , Hiram Garcia Expand

