After three weekends atop the domestic box office charts, Sony’s Venom: The Last Dance is set to be dethroned by the big-budget holiday-themed action-adventure film Red One. The movie defied poor reviews to gross around $11 million on opening day — this includes the $3.7 million that it made from Thursday previews — and is on track to generate around $30 million across the weekend. This figure might increase thanks to the glowing audience response that the film has earned; it holds an A- CinemaScore and an 88% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Red One’s RT critics score, however, sits at a sorry 32% currently. In his review, Collider’s Nate Richard wrote that the movie isn’t “the lump of coal in your stocking that you thought it’d be.” Directed by Jake Kasdan, Red One stars Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans as a couple of characters who team up to locate and rescue the kidnapped Santa Claus, played by J.K. Simmons. The movie reportedly cost $250 million to produce, and has already generated over $30 million from overseas markets a week ago.

In second place for the first time in its run, Venom: The Last Dance grossed $1.5 million on its fourth Friday, and has now passed the $120 million mark domestically, having already passed the $400 million milestone worldwide. Venom: The Last Dance sidestepped poor reviews and made the most of a clear field in the past few weeks, after having debuted with series-low figures. But it’s now on track to pass the $500 million mark worldwide, and even has a strong chance of overtaking its predecessor, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, by the end of its run.

A Storm Is Coming for the Box Office Next Week

The holdover horror film Heretic, starring Hugh Grant as a mysterious man who hounds a couple of missionaries, entered its second weekend with $15 million already in the bank. The movie will comfortably pass the $20 million mark by Sunday, after having generated $1.3 million on its second Friday of release. In a year that has been rather unpleasant for mainstream horror releases, the more indie-spirited films such as Heretic have fared better. Not far behind, the holiday-themed film The Best Christmas Pageant Ever generated around $1 million on its second Friday, taking its running domestic total past the $15 million mark.

The number five spot will see a close fight between the animated hit The Wild Robot, which earned nearly $1 million on its eighth Friday, and the drama-thriller Conclave, which increased its theater-count in its fourth weekend of release. Now playing in over 2,800 domestic locations, Conclave grossed around $800,000 on Friday, inching closer to the $25 million mark in the process.

Next week will see the biggest box office clash of the year, when Gladiator II dukes it out with Wicked. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

