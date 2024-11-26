From long before the premiere when TheWrap reported a troubling story of behind-the-scenes turmoil that led to a $250 million reported budget, Red One has been one of the year's more controversial and divisive movies. The film has yet to reach even half of its reported production cost, having currently grossed $117 million worldwide with the majority of that — $64.2 million to be exact — coming from international markets. However, the film recently hit its first major domestic box office milestone during its second full weekend in theaters, crossing the $50 million mark, which would be an impressive feat if not for the film's price tag. Red One currently sits at a “rotten” 31% score from critics but a “verified hot” rating of 91% from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Red One has failed spectacularly at the box office despite a star-studded cast, led by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Chris Evans, who both have a spotted track record when it comes to theatrical success. The Rock’s last major studio role was Black Adam, the divisive DC film that garnered mixed reviews from critics out of the gate but earned nearly $400 million at the worldwide box office, a $200 million gap over its reported $193 million budget. As for Evans, he has mostly been toplining straight-to-streaming releases, with his last major roles coming in Ghosted, Pain Hustlers, and The Gray Man, but he did feature in a small capacity reprising his role as Johnny Storm in Deadpool & Wolverine earlier this year, the superhero tentpole that grossed more than $1.3 million to become the highest-earning R-rated film ever.

Who Else Stars in ‘Red One’?

In addition to Johnson and Evans, Red One also stars Oscar-winner J.K. Simmons as Santa Claus, although he goes missing early in the film and is unfortunately largely absent as the plot centers around the mission to rescue him and save Christmas. Lucy Liu, best known for her roles in Kill Bill and Charlie’s Angels, also stars in Red One as the stern enforcer Zoe who is in charge of the mystical organization behind Santa and all other creatures. Game of Thrones veteran Kristofer Hivju stars as Santa’s brother Krampus in the film, which was written by Chris Morgan and Hiram Garcia and directed by Jake Kasdan.

