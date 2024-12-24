Red One premiered on Prime Video more than a week ago now, but that hasn’t stopped the biggest Christmas action movie of the year from finding continued success at the box office. Despite being available to watch from the comfort of home, Red One hauled in another $1 million at the box office the weekend of December 20, bringing its domestic total to $95 million. Pair this with $86 million and Red One has earned $181 million worldwide, a respectable total that would be a decent profit if not for the troublesome production reported by The Wrap earlier this year that led to a whopping $250 million budget. The film stars Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans, as well as J.K. Simmons as a jacked Santa Claus and Lucy Liu as a secret agent.

Despite its hefty budget and early streaming premiere, Red One is still one of the top 25 highest-grossing movies of the year domestically, sitting comfortably in the #22 spot ahead of Longlegs (Nicolas Cage) and The Fall Guy (Ryan Gosling), but still behind Alien: Romulus (Cailee Spaeny) and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (Paul Rudd). Red One also found enough success at the box office to become the highest-grossing Amazon MGM movie ever passing Jason Statham’s The Beekeeper, the action thriller from director David Ayer that also released this year. After debuting in theaters on the weekend of November 15 to $32 million, Red One fell 59% during its second weekend to $13 million, then proceeded to drop only 4% during its third weekend to $12 million, almost unheard of in the modern era of box office struggles and success.

‘Red One’ Is Also Topping Streaming Charts

It didn’t take Red One long after hitting Prime Video to climb to the top of streaming charts, where it has been sitting at #1 since its premiere on the platform. Following closely behind Red One in the Prime Video streaming rankings is Beast Games, the new reality show from popular YouTube creator Mr. Beast, which has not been able to dethrone Red One and take the top spot. Secret Level, the video game anthology series that was recently renewed for Season 2, is also in the Prime Video top 10, along with a slew of Christmas movies like The Holiday and White Christmas.

Red One is still playing in select theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates on the film and watch Red One on Prime Video.

Red One

