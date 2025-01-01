Now that Christmas has come and gone and 2025 is finally here, Red One is winding down its theatrical run as it prepares to exit theaters soon. The film arrived on streaming shortly before Christmas and made a quick run to the top of streaming charts while also finding continued box office success. However, after earning just $258,000 this weekend and playing in only 500 theaters, Red One is set to conclude its theatrical run short of one major box office milestone. The film has currently grossed $96 million domestically and $88 million internationally for a worldwide total of $184 million, but it unfortunately will not have the juice to reach $100 million domestically. $184 million is also not even all of its reported production budget, and when also factoring in marketing costs, Red One is likely to cost Amazon MGM a fortune.

The Christmas action flick starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans opened to $32 million during its first weekend in theaters, nearly the same total that Mufasa: The Lion King opened with the weekend before last during its premiere. After dropping 59% during its second weekend and earning $13.2 million, Red One then proceeded to drop only 4% on its way to scoring $12.7 million during its third weekend in theaters. Along with the strong performance of Moana 2, Red One has helped push Dwayne Johnson’s career box office total to new heights, and it is also one of the top 25 highest-grossing movies of 2024 domestically. It even claimed the #1 spot for the highest-grossing Amazon MGM movie ever, narrowly beating out The Beekeeper, the action epic starring Jason Statham.

‘Red One’ Has Found Impressive Streaming Success

Red One premiered on Prime Video on December 12 following its fourth weekend in theaters which saw it earn $7 million, a 45% drop from the weekend prior. During its first weekend in theaters while also on streaming, Red One still hauled in $4.2 million before dropping to $1.4 million the weekend after. The film has been #1 on the Prime Video streaming charts since the day it premiered, and while Christmas has come and gone, it seems Johnson, Evans, and J.K. Simmons still have everyone in the holiday streaming spirit.

Red One is still playing in select theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates and coverage of the film and watch Red One on Prime Video.

Your changes have been saved 5 10 Red One After Santa Claus is kidnapped, the North Pole's Head of Security and a notorious bounty hunter embark on a globe-spanning mission to rescue him. This action-packed adventure unfolds as they navigate various challenges to safeguard Christmas, emphasizing teamwork and determination against a backdrop of festive intrigue. Director Jake Kasdan Cast Lucy Liu , Dwayne Johnson , Chris Evans , J.K. Simmons Kiernan Shipka , Bonnie Hunt , Kristofer Hivju Nick Kroll , Wesley Kimmel , Mary Elizabeth Ellis , Wyatt Hunt , Lanz Duffy , Marc Evan Jackson , Ashleigh Domangue , Cody Easterbrook , Jon Rudnitsky , Morla Gorrondona , Jenna Kanell , Rod Maxwell , Fedor Steer , Octavia Grace , Matthew Zuk , Cora Kass , Ahmad Ghafouri , Jeff Chase Runtime 123 Minutes Writers Chris Morgan , Hiram Garcia Expand

