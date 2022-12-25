'Red One': Release Window, Cast, Filming Details, and Everything We Know so Far About The Rock's Christmas Movie

Red One stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Chris Evans in a holiday action film. According to Johnson, the film is set to be Miracle on 34th Street meets Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw, among other films. With classics like Die Hard and recent films like Violent Night, Christmas, and action movies make for a fantastic pairing akin to milk and cookies. While there’s not a ton of information on Red Notice, we’ve gathered everything we know about the film and broken it down for you down below.

Who Are the Cast and Crew of Red One?

The cast of Red One is stacked with amazing talent. Of course, headlining the film is Dwayne Johnson as Callum Drift and Chris Evans as Jack O’Malley. While on the surface, it feels like these two unstoppable forces would-be rivals, the film actually sees Drift and O’Malley working together. Johnson is reuniting with his Jumanji: Welcome to The Jungle director Jake Kasdan and Hobbs & Shaw writer Chris Morgan for the Christmas film.

Red One is being backed by Amazon Studios after the company obtained the rights after an intense bidding war. We spoke with Producer Hiram Garcia about Amazon gaining the rights to Red One, and he said:

“We took it [the film] around town, and fortunately all of our studio partners threw their hats in the ring. I was so flattered to see the way everyone was bidding on it, but ultimately Amazon stepped up in a huge way and really understood our ambition and the story we were trying to tell…”

Joining The Rock and Evans will be J.K. Simmons as a shredded Santa Claus. Simmons previously voiced the holiday legend in Netflix's acclaimed animated movie Klaus.

We’ve seen behind-the-scenes photos of Simmons training with Johnson, so you won’t want to mess with this Santa. Johnson shared our first look at Simmons’ take on Santa Claus on his Instagram. Take a look at the images below.

Filling out the rest of the cast are Bonnie Hunt will play Mrs. Claus, with Lucy Liu, Nick Kroll, Mary Elizabeth Ellis (It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia), Wesley Kimmel (The Book of Boba Fett), Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones), and Kiernan Shipka.

What Is the Plot of Red One?

The plot of Red One is being kept under wraps for right now, but The Rock did share a few key details on his Instagram page. Johnson described the film:

“Think Jumanji meets Miracle on 34th Street meets Hobbs & Shaw with a dash of Harry Potter and sprinkled on top with my all-time favorite Christmas movie, It’s A Wonderful Life… let all that sink in.”

The film is said to be “...a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre.” We can’t make out much from The Rock’s post, but it sounds like the film will skew towards the fantasy world, with Jumanji and Harry Potter as inspiration. Miracle on 34th Street and It’s A Wonderful Life are both holiday classics and focus on the Christmas spirit, while Hobbs & Shaw will probably give us an idea of the type of action we can expect.

Garcia said:

“This is a very special project for me and our entire team. It’s something I have been thinking about for several years. We've always wanted to do a massive holiday Christmas movie, but couldn’t find the right one. We were looking for something that matched DJ's DNA, something that had more bite to it, that was much bigger, and more global. I had this idea for quite a long time, and during the pandemic, I thought to myself, ‘Let me put my head down now while we have this window of time working from home and try to flesh it out.’”

With filming already in motion, Dwayne Johnson has given us a few behind-the-scenes images on his Twitter. Check out his tweet below.

Red One began filming in October 2022 and is still filming with no official release date confirmed. The movie is being produced by Amazon Studios and will be available to stream on Prime Video once it’s released. As far as a release window, we’re going to assume it’ll be available to stream by December 2023. That gives them a full year to complete the film, the score, and the possible reshoots in time for Christmas.

