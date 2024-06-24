The Big Picture Dwayne Johnson teases his festive comedy action film Red One with a mysterious missing Santa Claus poster on Twitter.

Johnson stars as Callum Drift in the film, a special forces operative on a mission to locate Santa Claus.

Directed by Jake Kasdan, Red One promises a blend of action, comedy, and holiday cheer for families this November.

Dwayne Johnson is at it again, this time teasing fans with a fun glimpse of his upcoming festive comedy action film, Red One. Johnson took to Twitter to release a short video ahead of the trailer's debut tomorrow, ramping up the excitement for his latest cinematic venture. The teaser, which features some delightfully sinister festive music, features a striking poster of J.K. Simmons as Santa Claus—on a "missing" poster.

The video showcases the "missing" poster, complete with tear-away phone numbers, inviting viewers to join the hunt for the jolly old elf. Johnson’s caption hints at a thrilling and comedic quest, perfectly setting the stage for what promises to be a unique holiday film.

What's 'Red One' About?

In Red One, Johnson stars as Callum Drift, a rugged special forces operative employed by the E.L.F. North Pole Command Centre. The plot centers on Drift's mission to locate the missing Santa Claus, bringing a blend of action, comedy, and holiday cheer to the big screen. The teaser poster of Simmons as Santa, looking a bit grizzled yet determined, plus the behind-the-scenes photos of him looking, quite frankly, buff, suggest a new take on the beloved character.

Directed by Jake Kasdan, Red One marks a reunion for the filmmaker and Johnson. The pair previously collaborated on the hit Jumanji series, which successfully combined humour, heart, and high-stakes action. Fans of their past work together can expect a similar blend of engaging storytelling and blockbuster thrills in this new project.

Kasdan’s direction, combined with a witty script and an all-star cast, positions Red One as a definite family film for the holiday season, and its theatrical release suggests huge faith in it. Red One is being backed by Amazon Studios after the company obtained the rights after an intense bidding war. We spoke with Producer Hiram Garcia about Amazon gaining the rights to Red One, and he said:

“We took it [the film] around town, and fortunately all of our studio partners threw their hats in the ring. I was so flattered to see the way everyone was bidding on it, but ultimately Amazon stepped up in a huge way and really understood our ambition and the story we were trying to tell…”

Stay tuned for the trailer release tomorrow. Red One will be released theatrically on November 15.