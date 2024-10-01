Christmas has come early with these new Funko Pop figures based on the upcoming film, Red One. These new figures star Dwayne Johnson and J.K. Simmon's characters, Callum and Nick and are now available for pre-order. These two items are the only figures available in this collection and should be shipped right before the holidays.

Listed for $12 each on the Funko Pop website, Callum Drift's figure is pretty simple as he does a simple pose, wearing the red and green jumpsuit. Meanwhile, Nick isn't so jolly in his figure release. Still, he wears the iconic Red and White Santa Claus outfit, while also carrying a gymbag-looking sack. Unfortunately, no other character will be featured in this Red One Funko Pop release. But on the other hand, both product pages say that these collectibles would have an estimated arrival date of October 2024.

Red One is an upcoming Christmas action-adventure comedy directed by Jake Kasdan. It follows Callum, the head of North Pole security, as he teams up with bounty hunter, Jack O'Malley to rescue a kidnapped Santa Claus. Alongside Johnson and Simmons, the film will also star Chris Evans (Captain America), Lucy Liu (Charlie's Angels), Kiernan Shipka (Twisters), and Bonnie Hunt (Jumanji). The filming for Red One began in October 2022 and wrapped in February 2023. However, it was alleged that Johnson was constantly tardy throughout production, costing an additional $250 million in the movie's budget.

What are Dwayne Johnson and J.K. Simmons Known For?

Outside of Red One, Johnson and Simmons have starred in numerous projects. Both featured in various superhero films, for Johnson, it's DC's Black Adam, and for the latter, it's the Spider-Man franchise from Sam Raimi to the MCU.

Johnson started his career as a wrestler before stepping into the world of acting. Some notable projects he was in include the Fast and Furious franchise as Hobbs, Disney's Moana as Maui, and the modern Jumanji reboot.

Simmons, on the other hand, started his acting career in 1977, where he appeared in a variety of TV shows, stage plays, and films. Some of his notable projects outside of Spider-Man include Whiplash, where he won Best Supporting Actor in the 2015 Academy Awards, Invincible, The Legend of Korra, and Law & Order.

Red One is scheduled to fly its way to theaters on November 15, 2024. Follow Collider to keep up to date with the latest updates.