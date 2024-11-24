Amazon MGM debuted the Christmas-themed action-adventure film Red One a week after the Presidential elections, and a week before the biggest box office clash of the year, between Gladiator II and Wicked. This left the costly film with just around seven days to do whatever it could, and much to its misfortune, it didn’t exactly get off to the greatest start. Red One grossed just $32 million in its first three days of release domestically, and it didn’t fare much better in overseas markets either. But the biggest question is this: did it even have to?

Originally conceptualized as a streaming title, Red One was released in theaters in a bid to boost awareness for its eventual debut on Prime Video. Apple utilized a similar strategy for a string of recent movies — Napoleon, Killers of the Flower Moon, and Fly Me to the Moon. Anything that these films gross theatrically, it has been argued, is a bonus. So, even though Red One hasn’t done very well at the box office, it’s generating money that Amazon wouldn’t have seen had it released the film directly on streaming as planned. Red One has only grossed a little over $50 million domestically and another $64 million from overseas markets, for a cumulative global haul of $117 million.

This would’ve been a poor haul for a film starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans even if it didn’t cost a reported $250 million to produce. At this rate, Red One is looking at a lifetime global haul of under $200 million worldwide — it certainly didn’t display the kind of holding power that is common for releases at this time of the year. To make matters worse, the movie opened to poor reviews and appears to have settled at a “rotten” 32% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, although it does have a 91% audience rating on the platform. Collider’s Nate Richard seemed to be confused by Red One's tone, and wrote in his review that it struggles to “decide whether it wants to take itself seriously or be more self-aware about its general absurdity.”

Can The Rock Bounce Back from This?

Johnson has been here before. His 2021 release Jungle Cruise was caught in a similar situation, debuting both in theaters and on the Disney+ streaming service simultaneously. It ended up grossing $220 million worldwide against a reported budget of $200 million. He followed it up with the mega-budget under-performer Black Adam, which was supposed to be his ticket to the top tier of the DC Extended Universe. But those plans didn’t pan out either. He will now scale down, as he stars in Benny Safdie’s first film as a solo director, titled The Smashing Machine.

You can watch Red One in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Red One After Santa Claus is kidnapped, the North Pole's Head of Security and a notorious bounty hunter embark on a globe-spanning mission to rescue him. This action-packed adventure unfolds as they navigate various challenges to safeguard Christmas, emphasizing teamwork and determination against a backdrop of festive intrigue. Director Jake Kasdan Cast Lucy Liu , Dwayne Johnson , Chris Evans , J.K. Simmons Kiernan Shipka , Bonnie Hunt , Kristofer Hivju Nick Kroll , Wesley Kimmel , Mary Elizabeth Ellis , Wyatt Hunt , Lanz Duffy , Marc Evan Jackson , Ashleigh Domangue , Cody Easterbrook , Jon Rudnitsky , Morla Gorrondona , Jenna Kanell , Rod Maxwell , Fedor Steer , Octavia Grace , Matthew Zuk , Cora Kass , Ahmad Ghafouri , Jeff Chase

