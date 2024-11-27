From the moment TheWrap reported on the troubling production that led to Dwayne Jonhson's Red One’s colossal $250 million budget, the Christmas action film has been up against it in its goal to become a profitable film for Amazon MGM. After opening to only $32 million domestically and dropping 59% down to $13 million during its second full weekend in theaters, Red One just narrowly crossed its first major box office milestone of $54 million at the start of the week. Thanks to an international total inching closer to $64 million by the day, Red One is officially less than $25,000 away from reaching $120 million at the worldwide box office, which would be an impressive feat for any other movie, but not for this one thanks to its gargantuan price tag.

Red One has also been one of the most divisive movies of the year among critics and audiences, registering a “rotten” score of 31% from critics but a strong rating of 90% from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing. Still, strong word of mouth from casual moviegoers likely won’t be able to lift Red One out of its hole and make the movie a profit, as it would need to more than double its current earnings; an almost impossible task considering the movie has already been in theaters for two weeks. Box office earnings generally fall off exponentially the longer a movie is in theaters, meaning Red One has almost certainly already earned the lion’s share of what will eventually be its final box office haul.

'Red One's Cast Can’t Save It From Box Office Demise

Red One’s cast features several big names, but the star power has unfortunately not helped the film reach the highs that Amazon was hoping for. Dwayne Johnson stars in the lead role of Callum Drift, right-hand man to Santa Claus and enforcer of the E.L.F. Chris Evans also stars in Red One as Jack O’Malley, a cyber mercenary who gets swept up in an unlikely plot to help Callum save Christmas. At the center of the chaos is J.K. Simmons, who features as Santa Claus in Red One; Santa is kidnapped early in the film which leads Drift and O’Malley on a journey to save him.

5 10 Red One After Santa Claus is kidnapped, the North Pole's Head of Security and a notorious bounty hunter embark on a globe-spanning mission to rescue him. This action-packed adventure unfolds as they navigate various challenges to safeguard Christmas, emphasizing teamwork and determination against a backdrop of festive intrigue. Director Jake Kasdan Cast Lucy Liu , Dwayne Johnson , Chris Evans , J.K. Simmons Kiernan Shipka , Bonnie Hunt , Kristofer Hivju Nick Kroll , Wesley Kimmel , Mary Elizabeth Ellis , Wyatt Hunt , Lanz Duffy , Marc Evan Jackson , Ashleigh Domangue , Cody Easterbrook , Jon Rudnitsky , Morla Gorrondona , Jenna Kanell , Rod Maxwell , Fedor Steer , Octavia Grace , Matthew Zuk , Cora Kass , Ahmad Ghafouri , Jeff Chase Runtime 123 Minutes Writers Chris Morgan , Hiram Garcia Expand

