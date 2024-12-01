Despite showing some signs of life this weekend, especially at the domestic box office, Amazon MGM’s Christmas-themed action-adventure film Red One is still struggling commercially. The movie had a slow start a couple of weeks ago, which put it on the back foot for the rest of its run. It grossed just under $20 million domestically across the extended Thanksgiving period, and added around $5 million from overseas markets this weekend. It’ll likely be released on Prime Video by Christmastime, which means that it might not have much gas left in its tank. That being said, it has now overtaken Killers of the Flower Moon's $68 million domestic haul to become the highest-grossing theatrical release by a big tech company.

With $76 million domestically and another $72 million from overseas markets, Red One’s cumulative global haul now stands at $148 million. The movie will pass the $150 million mark in a couple of days, but at this stage, it has no chance of hitting the $200 million milestone globally. Not only is this bad for optics, but it also raises questions about star Dwayne Johnson’s bankability. He might have delivered the second-biggest debut of his career this weekend with Moana 2, but that film can hardly be considered a Johnson vehicle — Red One can.

Also starring the very popular Chris Evans, the movie was produced on a reported budget of more than $200 million. It was originally conceptualized as a streaming release, but was given a theatrical run following positive test screenings. Amazon did something similar with Ben Affleck’s Air, which grossed just under $100 million globally last year. Red One is directed by Jake Kasdan, who previously worked with Johnson on Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and its sequel, Jumanji: The Next Level. Both those movies were massive worldwide hits, grossing a combined total of around $1.7 billion. Johnson remains one of the world's highest-grossing movie stars, and recently earned the unique distinction of having two number one films in the same month.

'Red One' Won't Recover Its Reported Budget Theatrically

Close

But in the post-pandemic era, Johnson’s star-power has taken a hit, thanks to under-performers such as Jungle Cruise and Black Adam. Not only did those films flop commercially, they also earned mixed reviews. This trend seems to be continuing with Red One, which holds a “rotten” 30% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. That being said, those who watched the movie appeared to enjoy it. The movie holds an incredible 91% audience score on RT. This will come in handy when it debuts on streaming. You can currently watch the film in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

5 10 Red One After Santa Claus is kidnapped, the North Pole's Head of Security and a notorious bounty hunter embark on a globe-spanning mission to rescue him. This action-packed adventure unfolds as they navigate various challenges to safeguard Christmas, emphasizing teamwork and determination against a backdrop of festive intrigue. Director Jake Kasdan Cast Lucy Liu , Dwayne Johnson , Chris Evans , J.K. Simmons Kiernan Shipka , Bonnie Hunt , Kristofer Hivju Nick Kroll , Wesley Kimmel , Mary Elizabeth Ellis , Wyatt Hunt , Lanz Duffy , Marc Evan Jackson , Ashleigh Domangue , Cody Easterbrook , Jon Rudnitsky , Morla Gorrondona , Jenna Kanell , Rod Maxwell , Fedor Steer , Octavia Grace , Matthew Zuk , Cora Kass , Ahmad Ghafouri , Jeff Chase Expand

