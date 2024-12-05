Red One made box office waves when it first premiered that will ultimately be inconsequential due to the film’s massive budget of $250 million. However, now the film has been dropped into dangerous waters and left to contend with major sharks like Moana 2, Wicked, and Gladiator 2. After a strong third weekend in theaters and a third Monday that saw the film haul in more than $600,000, Red One is now only a few hundred thousand away from reaching another major global box office milestone, $150 million. It also has a pretty even split, with $76 million of its haul coming from domestic earnings and $73 million coming from international markets. Amazon MGM is poised to eat a nine-figure loss for Red One, largely due to a troubling production first reported by TheWrap earlier this year.

Even though Red One is going to cost Amazon a fortune, the film still claimed the title as the studio’s highest-grossing movie of all time domestically, passing Jason Statham’s The Beekeeper, which finished its theatrical run with $66 million domestically. Another film to finish in the top five for Amazon also premiered earlier this year, Challengers, the spicy tennis drama starring Zendaya, which closed its doors in theaters after earning $50 million domestically and $43 million internationally to fall short of the $100 million mark. Red One also recently carved itself a spot on the list of the top 25 highest-grossing movies of the year, leaving Longlegs (Nicolas Cage) in the #25 spot but falling short of The Garfield Movie (Chris Pratt) at #24 and The Fall Guy (Ryan Gosling) at #23.

When Will ‘Red One’ Begin Streaming?

Red One has not yet set a streaming date, and it is also unknown when the film will be available on digital platforms such as Prime Video, MGM+, and/or Apple TV+. The film will likely spend as much time in theaters as possible to recuperate some of its loss, while also timing its digital and physical media releases right to capitalize on those waiting to watch the film at home. When Red One begins streaming, it will join Challengers and The Beekeeper on Prime Video. Red One stars Chris Evans, Dwayne Johnson, and J.K. Simmons, and was written by Chris Morgan and directed by Jake Kasdan.

Red One is still playing in select theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

5 10 Red One After Santa Claus is kidnapped, the North Pole's Head of Security and a notorious bounty hunter embark on a globe-spanning mission to rescue him. This action-packed adventure unfolds as they navigate various challenges to safeguard Christmas, emphasizing teamwork and determination against a backdrop of festive intrigue. Director Jake Kasdan Cast Lucy Liu , Dwayne Johnson , Chris Evans , J.K. Simmons Kiernan Shipka , Bonnie Hunt , Kristofer Hivju Nick Kroll , Wesley Kimmel , Mary Elizabeth Ellis , Wyatt Hunt , Lanz Duffy , Marc Evan Jackson , Ashleigh Domangue , Cody Easterbrook , Jon Rudnitsky , Morla Gorrondona , Jenna Kanell , Rod Maxwell , Fedor Steer , Octavia Grace , Matthew Zuk , Cora Kass , Ahmad Ghafouri , Jeff Chase Runtime 123 Minutes Writers Chris Morgan , Hiram Garcia Expand

