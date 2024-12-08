Red One is performing a minor Christmas miracle by hanging on against the triple threat of Moana 2, Wicked and Gladiator II. With those three blockbusters, the movie really didn't have much of a chance, but once again, it held on resolutely this weekend, bringing in an estimated $7 million to bring its domestic total to $85.79 million. At last count, the film had also grossed around $78 million overseas for a global haul of $163 million. Now, the movie has a hefty reported budget of around $250 million, but there are a few caveats to attach to that.

Firstly, the movie was released by Amazon-MGM and originally envisioned as a project that was to go direct to streaming. It has two big names in the form of Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans (and also starring J.K. Simmons, Kiernan Shipka and Lucy Liu), and the idea was to drive subscribers to Prime Video, so therefore any money it makes theatrically is surely just a bonus at this stage.

Secondly, on a personal level for Johnson, he's a winner no matter what, because he's also the big name in Moana 2, which just passed $600 million worldwide in its second weekend of release, and delivered the biggest Thanksgiving debut of all time. Even still, it could be a moderate bloody nose for The Rock. Since the pandemic, he has failed to successfully lead a tentpole picture, with Jungle Cruise and Black Adam both flopping commercially.

Is 'Red One' Worth Seeing?

Well, the majority of critics don't think so. The movie appears to have settled at a “rotten” 31% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, but the popcorn meter which represents audience enjoyment levels are at a whopping 90%, so the people that did see it seemed to enjoy it. Collider's Nate Richard didn't hate the movie, and declined to eviscerate it but rather to break it down and evaluate its own merits. In his 5/10 review, he praised Johnson and Evans, but criticized the handling of the supporting cast:

"Johnson is playing the same kind of character he typically plays in his blockbuster movies, as the confident and often cocky straight man. It works, it’s not a poor performance in any way, but it isn’t particularly memorable either. For as much as it is easy to lament that Evans is in desperate need of a new agent, he does bring a lot of charm to Jack. The character starts similarly to his character in Knives Out, and while Evans will always be remembered for playing the noble do-gooder Steve Rogers, he has always shined at playing pricks. Everyone else is pretty much sidelined. Liu’s sole purpose in Red One is to stand in corners and deliver more exposition. Shipka feels entirely miscast as the villainous Grýla, a character who we’re told has a layered backstory, yet we never hear much of it. Simmons does prove to be perfectly cast as a more tough and badass Santa Claus, but after the movie reaches the 20-minute point, he is not given much more to do."

Red One is still playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

