One of the most shocking news drops of the week came when it was announced that Red One would begin streaming on Prime Video mere weeks after its theatrical release. This was fresh off the heels of the Christmas action film scoring $7 million at the box office, finishing in the #3 spot behind Moana 2, Wicked, and Gladiator 2. The day before Red One hits Prime Video, the film officially reached the $165 million mark at the global box office, thanks to a $490,000 day on Monday, December 9, which saw the movie fall behind Interstellar at $1 million. Red One could have easily found more box office success between now and Christmas, but the film will certainly taper off quickly once it arrives on streaming.

If it wasn’t for Red One’s hefty $250 million budget, which was reported by The Wrap earlier this year that stacked up due to a troublesome production, the movie would be a hit at the box office. $165 million is enough to make Red One one of the top 35 highest-grossing movies of the year, just recently passing Jason Statham’s Beekeeper from director David Ayer, which grossed $152 million worldwide. The biggest difference is that The Beekeeper was produced for only $40 million, more than $200 million less than Red One, so although it earned less, it was a profit for Amazon MGM while Red One will be a colossal loss. Red One is, however, the highest-grossing Amazon MGM movie ever, in addition to being the #24 highest-grossing movie of the year domestically, with $86 million coming from U.S. earnings.

What Else Is Coming Soon to Prime Video?

Joining Red One on Prime Video tomorrow is another Chris Evans movie, Knives Out, the whodunnit mystery from director Rian Johnson that also stars Daniel Craig and Ana de Armas. A Quiet Place: Day One and The Fall Guy are also in the “coming soon to Prime” tab on the streaming service, neither have a date attached. Beau Is Afraid, the A24 film starring Joaquin Phoenix is also coming to Prime Video this weekend, as well as Christmas in Lagos, the Prime Video Original film that’s slated for release on December 19 at 7 PM ET.

Red One is still playing in theaters before it premieres on streaming. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

Red One After Santa Claus is kidnapped, the North Pole's Head of Security and a notorious bounty hunter embark on a globe-spanning mission to rescue him. This action-packed adventure unfolds as they navigate various challenges to safeguard Christmas, emphasizing teamwork and determination against a backdrop of festive intrigue. Director Jake Kasdan Cast Lucy Liu , Dwayne Johnson , Chris Evans , J.K. Simmons Kiernan Shipka , Bonnie Hunt , Kristofer Hivju Nick Kroll , Wesley Kimmel , Mary Elizabeth Ellis , Wyatt Hunt , Lanz Duffy , Marc Evan Jackson , Ashleigh Domangue , Cody Easterbrook , Jon Rudnitsky , Morla Gorrondona , Jenna Kanell , Rod Maxwell , Fedor Steer , Octavia Grace , Matthew Zuk , Cora Kass , Ahmad Ghafouri , Jeff Chase Runtime 123 Minutes Writers Chris Morgan , Hiram Garcia

