Amazon MGM’s Red One poses an interesting thought experiment: should the movie be deemed a failure at the box office for not making its budget back, or should it be considered a success because it was never meant to make a single dollar to begin with? Originally conceived as a streaming title, the Christmas-themed action-adventure was given a theatrical release after positive test screenings, like films such as Air and Smile before it. This week, Red One finally landed on Prime Video, but retained a spot in the top five list at the domestic box office and hit a new global milestone as well.

With $92 million domestically and another $82 million from overseas markets, the film’s cumulative global haul stands at $175 million. This would be impressive, but only if the film hadn’t cost a reported $250 million to produce. It’s never going to break even theatrically, especially now that it’s available to watch at home, but it was never meant to. Red One’s theatrical run essentially served as an advertisement for its streaming debut, much like Apple’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Napoleon last year. The $175 million that it has made, however disappointing it may be, is money that the studio wouldn’t have seen had it proceeded with its original release strategy.

But because Red One was given a theatrical release, it’s fair to judge the film’s performance. For a big-budget tent-pole starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans, it’s an under-performer. In fact, it’s Johnson’s third under-performer in a row, after Jungle Cruise and Black Adam. He did, however, bounce back thanks to Moana 2, which recently passed the $700 million mark worldwide. Johnson also earned the unique distinction of having appeared in two films that topped the domestic box office in the same month, and took his career box office past the $10 billion mark worldwide.

Johnson and Jake Kasdan Couldn't Hit a Box Office Hat-Trick

Close

There’s no sugar-coating the fact that the film wasn’t well-received, especially by critics. Red One appears to have settled at a “rotten” 30% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, which is low, even by Johnson’s standards. However, the film’s audience rating stands at 90% on the platform, earning it a “verified hot” badge of honor. Those test screenings were accurate. Directed by Jake Kasdan, who previously worked with Johnson on the blockbusters Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and its sequel, Jumanji: The Next Level, Red One also features Lucy Liu and J.K. Simmons. You can watch the film in theaters and at home, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.