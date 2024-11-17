Amazon MGM Studios’ costly Christmas-themed action-adventure film Red One debuted in domestic theaters this weekend, after opening in a handful of overseas markets last week. The film had a mediocre start at the box office, especially considering its hefty reported production budget and the presence of stars Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans. It will now have to rely on positive audience response to help it survive the holiday period, where it will face immense competition starting next week from Gladiator II and Wicked.

Red One made around $33 million in its first weekend of release domestically. Combined with the $50 million that it has grossed in overseas markets (where it's being distributed by Warner Bros.), the film’s cumulative global total stands at $84 million. This would be solid, had the film not cost a reported $250 million to produce. Much has been written about the reasons behind this inflated budget, with fingers being pointed at Johnson’s tardiness and work ethic. But the actor isn’t new to operating on projects of this size. Like his similarly budgeted Netflix movie Red Notice, Red One was also conceptualized as a streaming project. But positive test screenings prompted Amazon to take a chance on it in theaters, just as it did with Ben Affleck's Air.

The project sounds like a no-brainer on paper. Red One marks the third collaboration between Johnson and director Jake Kasdan, with whom he previously worked on Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and its sequel, Jumanji: The Next Level. Both movies grossed a combined total of over $1.8 billion worldwide. Like those films, Red One has been embraced by the people who’ve seen it; opening day audiences awarded it a healthy A- CinemaScore, which bodes well for its future. And Johnson isn't the only bankable name in the cast, Evans is a major draw himself; only a few months ago, he appeared in a memorable cameo in the year’s second-biggest movie, Deadpool & Wolverine.

'Red One' Was Originally Designed as a Streaming Release

Close

Red One follows Johnson and Evans’ mismatched characters as they attempt to locate the kidnapped Santa Claus on Christmas Eve. Oscar winner J.K. Simmons stars as Santa, while Kiernan Shipka and Lucy Liu appear in supporting roles. Red One opened to mixed reviews, which is unlikely to dampen the spirits of audiences who’d already resolved to check it out. Red One holds a “rotten” 32% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, with Collider’s Nate Richard noting in his review that the movie struggles “to decide whether it wants to take itself seriously or be more self-aware about its general absurdity.” You can watch Red One in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

5 10 Red One After Santa Claus is kidnapped, the North Pole's Head of Security and a notorious bounty hunter embark on a globe-spanning mission to rescue him. This action-packed adventure unfolds as they navigate various challenges to safeguard Christmas, emphasizing teamwork and determination against a backdrop of festive intrigue. Director Jake Kasdan Cast Lucy Liu , Dwayne Johnson , Chris Evans , J.K. Simmons Kiernan Shipka , Bonnie Hunt , Kristofer Hivju Nick Kroll , Wesley Kimmel , Mary Elizabeth Ellis , Wyatt Hunt , Lanz Duffy , Marc Evan Jackson , Ashleigh Domangue , Cody Easterbrook , Jon Rudnitsky , Morla Gorrondona , Jenna Kanell , Rod Maxwell , Fedor Steer , Octavia Grace , Matthew Zuk , Cora Kass , Ahmad Ghafouri , Jeff Chase Expand

Get Tickets