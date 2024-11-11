Looks like Red One isn’t having too much of a holly-jolly Christmas! The highly anticipated holiday action comedy film starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Chris Evans lacked a punch with its numbers during its opening weekend in international markets. However, not all hope is lost as the domestic debut remains and will likely generate greater traction for the Cap (Evans) and Rock (Dwayne Johnson) feature.

Red One debuted on November 6, 2024, internationally, and has raked in an estimated $26.6M across 25,195 screens in 75 overseas markets over the weekend. The opening numbers for Red One are bleak in comparison to Venom: The Last Dance, which roped in $33 million from 66 overseas markets during its opening weekend. However, the film’s strong performance on Saturday, pulling in family audiences, should work in its favor. The Christmas-themed movie is expected to gain traction in the coming weeks, especially as we inch closer to the holiday season.

Red One was perched at the #2 spot in Latin America, and that made for 20% of the international total. The film is nested comfortably just below Venom: The Last Dance in Latin America, with regional results placing it at +35% above Central Intelligence, another Dwayne Johnson starrer, and almost on the same level as Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. In Europe, Red One is tracked 9% ahead of Central Intelligence and 15% more than Skyscraper in like-for-like markets. The film is expected to amalgamate a regional gross total of $2M in the Middle East. Except for China and Japan, the film has raked in generally positive reviews all over Asia and currently ranks as the top movie or as the top American movie in almost every market, with only two exceptions.

‘Red One’ Needs to Rake in Impressive Numbers To Break Even

Red One is all set to make a stellar debut at the domestic box office on November 15, 2024, where it is projected to rope in anywhere from $20M to $40M, according to Variety. Considering the film’s whopping production cost of nearly $250M, it needs to sustain its run in theaters for a considerable amount of time to make up for it.

Amid its international release, Red One had the strongest opening in the United Kingdom with a $3.2M debut across 902 screens. The film’s plot revolves around the ultimate mission to save Christmas. It is centered around the kidnapping of Santa Claus, which results in a rescue mission carried out by an E.L.F. (Extremely Large and Formidable) operative, played by Johnson, alongside the world's most accomplished tracker, played by Evans.

The cast of Red One is packed with star power, with J.K. Simmons as Santa Claus, Bonnie Hunt as Mrs. Claus, and Kristofer Hivju as Krampus. The cast also includes Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, and Mary Elizabeth Ellis. As of November 10, 2024, the film has a Tomatometer score of 34% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Red One will hit theaters in the US on November 15, 2024. The film is currently in theaters all over the world and is expected to continue its run for the next couple of weeks. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates!

Red One After Santa Claus is kidnapped, the North Pole's Head of Security and a notorious bounty hunter embark on a globe-spanning mission to rescue him. This action-packed adventure unfolds as they navigate various challenges to safeguard Christmas, emphasizing teamwork and determination against a backdrop of festive intrigue. Release Date November 15, 2024 Director Jake Kasdan Cast Lucy Liu , Dwayne Johnson , Chris Evans , J.K. Simmons Kiernan Shipka , Bonnie Hunt , Kristofer Hivju Nick Kroll , Wesley Kimmel , Mary Elizabeth Ellis , Wyatt Hunt , Lanz Duffy , Marc Evan Jackson , Ashleigh Domangue , Cody Easterbrook , Jon Rudnitsky , Morla Gorrondona , Jenna Kanell , Rod Maxwell , Fedor Steer , Octavia Grace , Matthew Zuk , Cora Kass , Ahmad Ghafouri , Jeff Chase Runtime 123 Minutes Main Genre Action Writers Chris Morgan , Hiram Garcia YouTube Trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7l3hfD74X-4 Producer Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Dwayne Johnson, Jake Kasdan, Chris Morgan, Sky Salem Robinson Production Company Seven Bucks Productions, Amazon Studios, The Detective Agency, Chris Morgan Productions Sfx Supervisor Jim Schwalm Producers Barry H. Waldman , Chris Morgan , Dwayne Johnson , Dany Garcia , Hiram Garcia , Melvin Mar Character(s) Callum Drift , Jack O'Malley , Santa Claus , Zoe , Gryla , Mrs. Claus , Krampus , Ted , Dylan , Olivia , Young Jack O'Malley , Gene , Uncle Rick , Jamie Hummiston , HIT Instructor , Beef Stew , Ogre Gryla , Krampus Guest , Stage Manager , Cyclops Expand

Find Tickets